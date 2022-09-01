Lenovo launches the second generation of its Tab P11 and Tab P11 Pro tablets
Lenovo has just announced two new tablets. During this year's IFA conference, the company revealed the second generation of its Lenovo Tab P11 and Lenovo Tab P11 Pro.
Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd-gen)
According to Lenovo, the Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd-gen) is 50% more powerful than the previous generation. Under its hood, it will have the mid-range octa-core processor MediaTek Helio G99, built on a 6 nm process, and will be available in several configurations: with 4GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage space, or with 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage with an SD card slot.
Straight out of the box, the Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd-gen) will come with Android 12L — Android 12’s special version for tablets and big screen devices — and as Lenovo stated in its press release, it will be upgradeable to Android 14.
The Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd-gen) will be equipped with an 11.5-inch LCD display with 2K (2000 x 1200) resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. In the audio department, it will come with quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support and — the feature we all love the most — a 3.5 mm audio jack. The tablet will be powered by a 7700 mAh battery, but unfortunately, Lenovo hasn't mentioned how long it will take to fully charge.
Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd-gen)
Now, if you want a workhorse or just something more powerful, the second-gen Lenovo Tab P11 Pro is the one you should go for. According to Lenovo, the new Pro model is 120% more powerful than its predecessor.
The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd-gen) comes with the octa-core MediaTek Kompanio 1300T high-end processor launched last year, which has similar performance to the Snapdragon 888, Qualcomm's 2021 top-tier chipset. The Tab P11Pro (2nd-gen) will be available with 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB of RAM and either 128 GB or 256 GB of storage.
In terms of software, unlike its midrange cousin, the Lenovo Tab P11 Pro will come with the regular version of Android 12, which is a bit of a weird choice, given that the cheaper one gets 12L, but hey — at least the only thing you will be missing out on are some UI elements optimized for a larger screen. The Tab P11 Pro will still receive two major OS updates up to Android 14.
It will also come equipped with an 11.2-inch OLED display with a 2.5K (2560 x 1536) resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Technologies like Dolby Vision — which improves the image quality by providing brighter colors and darker blacks — and HDR10+ — which enhances the color and contrast of a video or a picture — are also supported.
The tablet will also have quad speakers from JBL with Dolby Atmos support. The battery of this big Pro boy will be 8000mAh, and according to Lenovo, it will be able to last up to 14 hours of usage. Here too, however, the charging speed is unknown.
For both of its new tablets, Lenovo offers a full-size keyboard with a built-in trackpad, the Lenovo Precision Pen 3 for the Pro and the Lenovo Precision Pen 2 for the regular model, plus a folio case. However, all the accessories must be bought separately. So no presents from Lenovo, we guess.
Now, let’s address the price and the availability of Lenovo's new tablets. The Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd Gen) will hit the shelves on September 12th, 2022, and will cost €499 — which, directly converted to USD, is also around $500. As for the Lenovo Tab P11 (2nd Gen), it will be available starting November 12th, 2022, and will cost €299 — which again, directly converted to USD, is about $300. However, we must note here that the prices in the US market could be different, so take these conversions with a grain of salt. US availability is still unknown.
