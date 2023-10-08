You can still grab the budget-friendly Galaxy Tab A8 with a tempting discount from Amazon
If you’re an Android fan and are looking for a new Samsung tablet for portable entertainment on a budget, we might just be able to help. A few weeks back, we shared an exciting Amazon deal on the Galaxy Tab A8, when different storage configurations were over 20% off at the retailer. Amazingly, some of these offers are still live.
With its compact 10.5-inch LCD screen, the tablet is ideal for the whole family and not just adults. The screen has a high 1,920 x 1,200 resolution and multiple speakers with Dolby Atmos support. With this slate, watching videos and browsing YouTube is as exciting and enjoyable as it goes.
As for its performance, the tablet clearly isn’t out to set any records. Still, you get an octa-core processor on deck, so everyday tasks should be handled without any issues. Add to this a 7,040mAh battery on deck and two full Android OS updates at launch (which took place in 2022), and you get quite a bit of value for money.
As mentioned, the Galaxy Tab A8 certainly isn’t the best tablet out there. However, if you have a limited budget or simply don’t have too many expectations from your new slate, this slate might turn out to be just what you’re looking for. Given that the deal has been live for some time, we suggest you act fast.
While the 128GB version of the Samsung tablet isn’t available with the same 29% discount as before, the 64GB variant is still very much up for grabs at $75 off its price tag. Given that this tablet normally costs just $279.99, it may get tempting even for those on a very limited budget. Fret not that the Galaxy Tab A8 comes with somewhat limited storage. The device comes with an exciting reminder of the past – a dedicated microSD card slot. It helps you expand the storage capacity to up to 128GB.
Spec-wise, this Samsung device probably won’t impress you way too much, as you might expect of a slate with a regular price under $300. However, the device is still good enough to make a nice addition to your tech collection. And if you can’t put up with the not-to-impressive specs, you’ll undoubtedly find something you like via the dedicated best Samsung tablets page.
