The affordable Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen is $100 off its price and even sports a stylus

You want a new tablet that doesn't break the bank, and you intend to use it for entertainment? Well, we are excited to share that Amazon is selling the budget-friendly Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen at a gorgeous $100 discount, allowing you to snag one for 35% off its price. To sweeten the deal, the slate comes bundled with its own stylus. This saves you extra cash, as you won't have to buy one separately.
The model on sale is the one with 64GB of storage, but if you need more space, just put in a microSD card, as the slate has a dedicated slot to expand its storage space. In addition to that, it's powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and 4GB of RAM, giving it decent performance for day-to-day tasks like web browsing and video streaming. Of course, it will struggle with more demanding assignments.
Battery life is also on point. The 7,700mAh power cell on board can last the entire day without needing to recharge. However, if you heavily use your tablet, such as binge-watching a whole season, it will definitely require a quick top-up.
To sum it up, the Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen may be a far cry from the best tablets on the market, but its budget price makes it a great option for those seeking an affordable entertainment device. So, tap the deal button at the beginning of this article and grab a Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen at a discounted price today!
Psst! Lenovo has a doorbuster deal on its Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 offering this bad boy for $130 off its price! Check that out as well!
That being said, the 11.5-inch LCD display on board has a 2000 x 1200p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, which makes the tablet feel faster. It's also good for enjoying content on the cheap.
