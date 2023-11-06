Best Buy deal reduces the Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) to an impulse-buy ahead of Black Friday
Wondering just how cheap budget tablets can get during the holiday shopping season? Best Buy’s Black Friday deal on the entry-level Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) is here to show you! Right now, you can get this decidedly affordable slate for dirt-cheap prices – it’s now $40 off its MSRP of just $139.99.
In other words, you can get this budget-friendly device for just $99.99. There’s no denying that this seems like a pretty good price for a tablet. If you agree with us, go ahead and pull the trigger on this awesome Best Buy offer while it’s still available. Alternatively, head to Amazon, where you can get the Android tablet with an included Folio Case for 13% less than usual.
While the Tab M9 (2023) won’t be able to run Genshin Impact at maxed-out settings, it’s perfectly capable of handling light tasks like browsing the web and streaming videos. So long as you steer clear of too demanding apps and titles, this bad boy should be an ideal everyday companion.
As you might have guessed from its MSRP of just $139.99, this Lenovo tablet is no Ferrari in terms of performance. That’s why we suggest browsing through the many early Black Friday tablet deals we’ve come across if you’re looking for something with more horsepower.
This tablet is very portable, sporting a 9-inch HD display, which makes it suitable for children as well as adults. It has a dual stereo speaker system enhanced by Dolby Atmos and an octa-core processor under the hood.
Although this model has just 32GB of internal storage, you can expand it via the microSD card slot, ensuring you have enough space for your favorite content. Inside, Lenovo packed a 5,100mAh battery, which should let you browse the web for hours.
As you can see, this budget Android tablet definitely won’t offer stellar performance. However, if that’s something you can live without, the Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) shouldn’t disappoint. Grab it while you can an enjoy your pre-Black Friday savings.
