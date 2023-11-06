Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Weekly Discussion
Weekly Discussion
iPhone 15 vs Pixel 8 vs Galaxy 24, which one would you choose and why?

Best Buy deal reduces the Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) to an impulse-buy ahead of Black Friday

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
discount
Wondering just how cheap budget tablets can get during the holiday shopping season? Best Buy’s Black Friday deal on the entry-level Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) is here to show you! Right now, you can get this decidedly affordable slate for dirt-cheap prices – it’s now $40 off its MSRP of just $139.99.

In other words, you can get this budget-friendly device for just $99.99. There’s no denying that this seems like a pretty good price for a tablet. If you agree with us, go ahead and pull the trigger on this awesome Best Buy offer while it’s still available. Alternatively, head to Amazon, where you can get the Android tablet with an included Folio Case for 13% less than usual.

Lenovo Tab M9 (2023), 32GB: save $40 on Best Buy

Right now, the entry-level Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) can be yours for just $99.99 on Best Buy. The 32GB model is discounted by $40, landing it at an incredible price. With a 9-inch display, face unlock, dual speakers, and a 5,100mAh battery, it's all you could ask from a budget Android tablet.
$40 off (29%)
$99 99
$139 99
Buy at BestBuy

Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) with Folio Case: 13% off on Amazon

Amazon has also discounted the Lenovo Tab M9 (2023). Here, the tablet is sold alongside its compatible Folio Case. The model with 32GB of internal storage can be yours for 13% less. This tablet has expandable storage, a large battery, and a portable design. Get it now and save.
$20 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon


As you might have guessed from its MSRP of just $139.99, this Lenovo tablet is no Ferrari in terms of performance. That’s why we suggest browsing through the many early Black Friday tablet deals we’ve come across if you’re looking for something with more horsepower.

While the Tab M9 (2023) won’t be able to run Genshin Impact at maxed-out settings, it’s perfectly capable of handling light tasks like browsing the web and streaming videos. So long as you steer clear of too demanding apps and titles, this bad boy should be an ideal everyday companion.

This tablet is very portable, sporting a 9-inch HD display, which makes it suitable for children as well as adults. It has a dual stereo speaker system enhanced by Dolby Atmos and an octa-core processor under the hood. 

Although this model has just 32GB of internal storage, you can expand it via the microSD card slot, ensuring you have enough space for your favorite content. Inside, Lenovo packed a 5,100mAh battery, which should let you browse the web for hours.

As you can see, this budget Android tablet definitely won’t offer stellar performance. However, if that’s something you can live without, the Lenovo Tab M9 (2023) shouldn’t disappoint. Grab it while you can an enjoy your pre-Black Friday savings.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

How many browsers is Safari? Wrong answers only or Apple is in trouble
How many browsers is Safari? Wrong answers only or Apple is in trouble
Pixel 8a: Turning the affordable Pixel into Android’s iPhone SE might be a crazy (good) idea
Pixel 8a: Turning the affordable Pixel into Android’s iPhone SE might be a crazy (good) idea
Amazon's head-turning 50% discount on the JBL Live Pro 2 is still up for grabs
Amazon's head-turning 50% discount on the JBL Live Pro 2 is still up for grabs
Need the third-gen Apple Pencil now? You can pick one up from the nearest Apple Store
Need the third-gen Apple Pencil now? You can pick one up from the nearest Apple Store
"X" reportedly offers to sell some users discarded handles for as much as $50,000
"X" reportedly offers to sell some users discarded handles for as much as $50,000
Looking to expand its rural footprint, T-Mobile could be interested in this struggling carrier
Looking to expand its rural footprint, T-Mobile could be interested in this struggling carrier
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless