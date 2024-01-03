Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Reserve a Galaxy S24 phone now and grab some nice discounts!
Get a $50 Samsung Credit and be eligible for up to $1,020 off the new device with a trade-in when you make a reservation.

Sweet deal lets you grab the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) at a bargain price

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Lenovo deal lets you grab the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) at a bargain price
Looking for a reasonably-priced tablet to make your video streaming sessions more enjoyable? In that case, Lenovo has the right thing for you. It lets you get one of the best budget tablets, the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen), on the cheap. The slate is currently 24% off at the official store, making it a no-miss for bargain hunters.

Given that this tablet is far from expensive even at its regular price, it obviously doesn’t have a super buffed-up spec list. Then again, the 64GB Lenovo tablet is plenty good for your everyday entertainment needs, especially now that the official store allows you to buy it at this cool discounted price.

64GB Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen): save 24% at Lenovo now

Right now, Lenovo is letting you save big on the Lenovo Tab M10 (Gen 3). The slate with 64GB of internal storage is currently retailing at a $50 cheaper price, making it a sweet deal for bargain hunters. The tablet features a 10.6-inch 2K IPS display, a premium design, and a decent battery life. Get it now and save.
$50 off (24%)
$159 99
$209 99
Buy at Lenovo


The Android tablet is incredibly lightweight yet durable, boasting a premium aluminum chassis. With a 10.6-inch 2K IPS touchscreen complemented by a Dolby Atmos-enhanced quad-speaker system, it can immerse you in your favorite Netflix shows for hours on end.

Don’t worry about your eyes, though! Lenovo ensures your eyes stay safe even during long hours of screen time by adding TÜV Low Blue Light certification. It helps protect your eyes from harmful blue light that may cause discomfort.

Entertainment aside, the Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is also ideal for studying. It supports Lenovo’s Instant Memo app that helps you input notes quickly. For maximum convenience, we suggest completing your ecosystem with the Precision Pen 2 stylus.

The manufacturer has promised three years of security and other updates, and the tablet runs on Android 12 out of the box. As far as the battery life is concerned, this bad boy promises to keep the lights on for a long time with its 7,700mAh battery.

All things considered, the Lenovo tablet surely isn’t something spectacular, spec-wise. Then again, if you don’t need the extra horsepower or are on a shoestring budget, know it can make a worthwhile purchase. Take advantage of this cool offer while you can.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple did something last year that it hadn't done since 2009
Apple did something last year that it hadn't done since 2009
Photos show major defect on the rear glass panel of an iPhone 15 Pro
Photos show major defect on the rear glass panel of an iPhone 15 Pro
Much like the Pixel 8, the Galaxy S24 could turn out to be not powerful enough for all on-device AI tasks
Much like the Pixel 8, the Galaxy S24 could turn out to be not powerful enough for all on-device AI tasks
Carl Pei teases a new Nothing with a Pokémon: Is that the Phone 2a?
Carl Pei teases a new Nothing with a Pokémon: Is that the Phone 2a?
Best New Year's Eve deals: smashing discounts on Google Pixel, Motorola, and many more
Best New Year's Eve deals: smashing discounts on Google Pixel, Motorola, and many more
The vanilla Redmi Note 13 tipped to start at $250 for a 6/128GB configuration
The vanilla Redmi Note 13 tipped to start at $250 for a 6/128GB configuration
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless