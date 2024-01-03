Sweet deal lets you grab the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) at a bargain price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Looking for a reasonably-priced tablet to make your video streaming sessions more enjoyable? In that case, Lenovo has the right thing for you. It lets you get one of the best budget tablets, the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen), on the cheap. The slate is currently 24% off at the official store, making it a no-miss for bargain hunters.
The Android tablet is incredibly lightweight yet durable, boasting a premium aluminum chassis. With a 10.6-inch 2K IPS touchscreen complemented by a Dolby Atmos-enhanced quad-speaker system, it can immerse you in your favorite Netflix shows for hours on end.
Entertainment aside, the Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is also ideal for studying. It supports Lenovo’s Instant Memo app that helps you input notes quickly. For maximum convenience, we suggest completing your ecosystem with the Precision Pen 2 stylus.
The manufacturer has promised three years of security and other updates, and the tablet runs on Android 12 out of the box. As far as the battery life is concerned, this bad boy promises to keep the lights on for a long time with its 7,700mAh battery.
All things considered, the Lenovo tablet surely isn’t something spectacular, spec-wise. Then again, if you don’t need the extra horsepower or are on a shoestring budget, know it can make a worthwhile purchase. Take advantage of this cool offer while you can.
Don’t worry about your eyes, though! Lenovo ensures your eyes stay safe even during long hours of screen time by adding TÜV Low Blue Light certification. It helps protect your eyes from harmful blue light that may cause discomfort.
