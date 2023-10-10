The budget-friendly Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) 128GB is now more affordable on Amazon during Prime Day





Since this is a budget device, the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) doesn't have incredible top-tier performance and can't be your workhorse tablet, unlike the Galaxy Tab S8+, which packs an insane amount of firepower and is



However, the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is great for watching videos and reading on a budget. It sports a 10.6-inch display with a 2000 x 1200 (2K) resolution and 400 nits of brightness. The picture is sharp, ensuring a great watching experience while lying on your couch. In addition to that, the tablet comes with a 7700 mAh battery, which will last you through the whole day without a single top-up session. Of course, if you binge-watch Netflix for hours, you will need to make a pit stop for charging at some point during the day.



While not immensely powerful, the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) has its charm. It may not be able to run the latest games at their highest graphical settings, but it will let you watch your favorite TV series in 2K resolution, which is something very rare on a slate in the budget segment. So, if you are in the market for a new pocket-friendly device, you should definitely pull the trigger on this deal now while this sweet slate is available at a discounted price.

If you are an Amazon Prime Member in the market for a new budget-friendly tablet, you will be happy to learn that Amazon is currently selling the 128GB variant of the Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) with a sweet 35% discount for Prime Day. This means you now have the chance to purchase a brand-new Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) for $80 less than its price on Amazon.