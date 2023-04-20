Here's your new SAMSUNG Galaxy A54
This 10-inch Lenovo tablet with a 'premium' metal design is WAY too cheap to be ignored
Even though there are plenty of decent budget tablets on the market today, a few things are generally completely out of reach when you decide to spend just around 100 bucks on a new Android-based slate.

Incredibly enough, the Lenovo Tab M10 HD (2nd Gen) offers at least one key feature you'd probably never expect to be able to get at that crazy low price point right now. We're talking about a full metal jacket, which smoothly covers an otherwise fairly generic design (for a significantly costlier tablet, that is) with reasonably thin screen bezels and a clean and straightforward overall vibe.

Lenovo Tab M10 HD (2nd Gen)

Android Tablet with 10.1-Inch IPS Screen, Full Metal Construction, MediaTek P22T Processor, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, 8MP Rear Camera, 5MP Front Camera, Iron Grey
$30 off (23%)
$99
$129
Buy at Walmart

As the (overly convoluted) name suggests, this ultra-affordable device also comes with a sizable 10-inch (or, to be precise, 10.1-inch) display in tow, which is another thing that's not exactly guaranteed in the sub-$150 segment.

Normally available for $129, the "premium" metal-made Lenovo Tab M10 HD (2nd Gen) can be purchased at the time of this writing from Walmart's official website at $99, which means that the actual discount offered here is far from earth-shattering.

But cash-strapped buyers should primarily focus on what alternatives they have, which are either not great or considerably more expensive. Amazon's $150 Fire HD 10 (2021), for instance, is not made from robust metal, not to mention that it comes with a heavily modified version of Android on the software side of things that's definitely not for everyone.

Then you have the $129 and up Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, which does rock a premium aluminum construction of its own but does not sport a screen as large as Lenovo's 10-inch bargain.

In short, this is an unbeatable value proposition right now, even though the spec sheet as a whole is... pretty much as modest as you expect, including HD rather than Full HD screen resolution, 32 gigs of internal storage space paired with a 3GB RAM count, 8MP rear and 5MP front-facing cameras, as well as far-from-stellar battery life rated at only up to 10 hours on Lenovo's website.

