The 128GB Fire Max 11 drops under $200 on Amazon just in time for Memorial Day

Save 29% on the Fire Max 11 without lockscreen ads

Amazon's most powerful tablet to date, the Fire Max 11, again drops under the $200 mark. Just in time for Memorial Day, you can get this 128GB slate sells at $80 off its price tag and comes without lockscreen ads. With its octa-core processor and 11-inch screen, this might be the ideal everyday tablet for video streaming. Plus, it's fully smart home-ready! Get one at 29% off its price tag.