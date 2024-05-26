The 128GB Fire Max 11 drops under $200 on Amazon just in time for Memorial Day
Are you a fan of Amazon’s tablets? Well, Lady Luck is on your side, for you can once again get the most powerful Fire slate at some of the lowest prices we’ve seen! We’re talking, of course, about the Fire Max 11, which currently arrives in a bundle with lockscreen ads removal at $80 off its price tag. As usual, Amazon also allows you to trade in a tablet in good condition to unlock even bigger savings!
Now, that’s a pretty good way to kickstart Memorial Day celebrations (if you haven’t already), isn’t it? Then again, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen the 128GB configuration under the $200 mark. To our knowledge, the deal initially went live during the 2023 Prime Day in October. But since the next such event isn’t coming soon, we believe now’s still a good time to get this budget tablet at a sweetly discounted price.
The Galaxy Tab A9+ rival features an 11-inch screen with 2000 x 1200 resolution, an octa-core processor, and 4GB RAM, plus it’s also very slim and lightweight. There’s also a microSD card slot dedicated for storage expansion beyond those 128GB you already get out of the box.
Not bad for a sub-$200 tablet that’s fully compatible with your beloved Alexa assistant, right? Add a battery life of up to 14 hours to the package, and you’ve got a true day-to-day winner!
So, if you’re on a tight budget and can’t afford the latest and greatest Galaxy Tab S9 models (nor their older relatives), the Fire Max 11 might prove ideal. Check out Amazon’s limited-time offer while it’s still here.
