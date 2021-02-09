The 2-in-1 Lenovo Chromebook Duet is on sale for just $180 with a 2-year warranty
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
While already extremely reasonable, said price is currently reduced to a little over $250 on Lenovo's official US website and $240 by Amazon, but believe it or not, there's a way to save even more without sacrificing... too much. Top-rated eBay merchant VIP Outlet has certified refurbished units listed at $225 a pop, with coupon code "PREZDAY20" shaving an extra 20 percent off that marked-down price.
In addition to being "professionally inspected, cleaned, and refurbished", the Lenovo Chromebook Duet units sold at a measly $180 apiece in "limited quantity" will also come in brand-new packaging with "original or new accessories" included.
At that crazy low price, it's almost impossible to find a decent alternative to this bad boy on the market today with similar specifications or an equally flexible design, let alone both those things. Powered by a middling MediaTek Helio P60T processor, the 10-incher sports a sharp Full HD display while packing a satisfactory 4GB RAM count.
Granted, the Chrome OS platform is no match for Android or iPadOS in many key areas, but the pre-loaded software allows the Chromebook Duet to boot in "under 10 seconds" and keep the lights on for a solid 10 hours or so on a single battery charge. Besides, Chrome OS machines can access Google's Play Store with relative ease nowadays anyway.