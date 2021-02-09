The 2-in-1 Lenovo Chromebook Duet is on sale for just $180 with a 2-year warranty

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Of course, there are certain devices available today that you can't categorize very easily, like the 2-in-1 Lenovo Chromebook Duet. That's basically both a Chromebook (in name) and a tablet capable of running Android apps (in fact), with a 10.1-inch touchscreen in tow and a detachable keyboard included in its typical $279.99 price.





While already extremely reasonable, said price is currently reduced to a little over $250 on Lenovo's official US website and $240 by Amazon, but believe it or not, there's a way to save even more without sacrificing... too much. Top-rated eBay merchant VIP Outlet has certified refurbished units listed at $225 a pop, with coupon code "PREZDAY20" shaving an extra 20 percent off that marked-down price.





That's an additional 45 bucks, mind you, bringing your total savings up to a cool $100 compared to the versatile tablet's MSRP in brand-new condition. You have absolutely nothing to worry about when it comes to the functionality and cosmetic condition of these ultra-affordable devices, which are described as "pristine" by the aforementioned trusted eBay seller and backed by a 2-year warranty provided by the same company.





In addition to being "professionally inspected, cleaned, and refurbished", the Lenovo Chromebook Duet units sold at a measly $180 apiece in "limited quantity" will also come in brand-new packaging with "original or new accessories" included.





At that crazy low price, it's almost impossible to find a decent alternative to this bad boy on the market today with similar specifications or an equally flexible design, let alone both those things. Powered by a middling MediaTek Helio P60T processor, the 10-incher sports a sharp Full HD display while packing a satisfactory 4GB RAM count.





Granted, the Chrome OS platform is no match for Android or iPadOS in many key areas, but the pre-loaded software allows the Chromebook Duet to boot in "under 10 seconds" and keep the lights on for a solid 10 hours or so on a single battery charge. Besides, Chrome OS machines can access Google's Play Store with relative ease nowadays anyway.



