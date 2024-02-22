Lenovo 5G tablet with Snapdragon chipset spotted on Google Play Console
Google Play Console has spilled the beans on yet another unannounced device after revealing the Galaxy A35’s key specs. This time around it’s a Lenovo affordable tablet that’s making the rounds at Google’s platform for developers.
The yet-to-be revealed Lenovo Tab M10a 5G tablet has been recently spotted on Google Play Console (via MySmartPrice), which means we know some of its key specs. As the title says, Lenovo’s upcoming slate is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 or 695 processor, paired with just 4GB RAM.
A picture of the tablet is part of the listing too, so we now have a pretty good idea about what the Lenovo Tab M10a 5G looks like. It remains to be seen how much this will cost, but based on previous history, it will probably be one of the cheapest 5G-enabled tablets available in the US.
Also, the Google Play Console listing confirms the tablet will feature a large display with 2000 x 1200 pixels resolution and 240ppi pixel density. Sadly, the Tab M10a 5G tablet is still running on Android 13, which is a huge compromise even for a cheap product.
It’s quite unfortunate that Lenovo didn’t opt for a newer version of Android, but the Chinese company might decide to update it to Android 14 at a later date.
