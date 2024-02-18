Google confirms Samsung’s Galaxy A35 key specs and design
Samsung is gearing up to launch at least two mid-range handsets, the Galaxy A35 and A55. Information about both devices leaked in the least few months, but nothing official has been confirmed to this date.
Despite the fact that all the sources that leaked information about both Galaxy A35 and A55 are reliable, it’s always nice to have something confirmed before these devices become official.
The listing also confirms that the upcoming phone will pack 6GB RAM and a display with a 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution (450 DPI). Unsurprisingly, the Galaxy A35 will run on Android 14, although the One UI version isn’t mentioned in the listing.
The unannounced Galaxy A35 has already popped up on the NBTC and Indian BIS certification websites, which suggests that Samsung is about to make this official. The Galaxy A55 is likely to be announced around the same time, although this is just a guess.
Despite the fact that all the sources that leaked information about both Galaxy A35 and A55 are reliable, it’s always nice to have something confirmed before these devices become official.
This time around it’s Google, not Samsung, that’s revealing some of the Galaxy A35’s key specs. Thanks to a Google Play Console listing (via MySmartPrice), we now know for certain that the Galaxy A35 will be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1380 processor, the same packed inside the newly released Galaxy Tab Active5 rugged tablet.
The listing also confirms that the upcoming phone will pack 6GB RAM and a display with a 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution (450 DPI). Unsurprisingly, the Galaxy A35 will run on Android 14, although the One UI version isn’t mentioned in the listing.
A picture of the phone is attached to the Google Play Console listing, once again confirming the new design change that Samsung calls “Key Island.” The Galaxy A35 features a flat design, an Infinity-O display and rounded camera cutouts.
The unannounced Galaxy A35 has already popped up on the NBTC and Indian BIS certification websites, which suggests that Samsung is about to make this official. The Galaxy A55 is likely to be announced around the same time, although this is just a guess.
Things that are NOT allowed: