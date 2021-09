New Star Wars game coming to Apple Arcade next week

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

It looks like multiple Star Wars game will be coming to Apple Arcade in the next months. Although the most recent one, Star Wars: Hunters was delayed for 2022 , sci-fi fans can feed their addiction with yet another title: LEGO Star Wars Battles.Developed by TT Games Brighton in partnership with Warner Bros. Games, The LEGO Group and Lucasfilm Games, LEGO Star Wars Battles is an action-strategy game that mixes iconic Star Wars characters, vehicles, and locations with real-time, 1v1 multiplayer matches.In LEGO Star Wars Battles, players can mix and match characters and vehicles from the entire Star Wars franchise to create powerful armies. The main goal of the game is to build LEGO towers on the battlefield and deploy suitable troops to destroy the opponent’s base.Depending on what side of the Force you prefer, your heroes and villains will have their own unique abilities, from Darth Vader’s Force Slam to Luke Skywalker’s Force Push.The game will be launched on September 24 exclusively on Apple Arcade and will be playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. If you don’t have an Apple Arcade subscription yet, you can sign up for a one-month free trial.