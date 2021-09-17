New Star Wars game coming to Apple Arcade next week

New Star Wars game coming to Apple Arcade next week0
Developed by TT Games Brighton in partnership with Warner Bros. Games, The LEGO Group and Lucasfilm Games, LEGO Star Wars Battles is an action-strategy game that mixes iconic Star Wars characters, vehicles, and locations with real-time, 1v1 multiplayer matches.
Depending on what side of the Force you prefer, your heroes and villains will have their own unique abilities, from Darth Vader’s Force Slam to Luke Skywalker’s Force Push.
The game will be launched on September 24 exclusively on Apple Arcade and will be playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. If you don’t have an Apple Arcade subscription yet, you can sign up for a one-month free trial.