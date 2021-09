Star Wars: Hunters no longer launching in 2021, but here is a cinematic trailer

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Zynga’s Star Wars game revealed back in February will no longer make its debut on Android and iOS in 2021 as previously announced. During Apple’s iPhone 13 keynote , Zynga unveiled a pretty cool cinematic trailer for Star Wars: Hunter, along with an update regarding the release date.The trailer reveals some new characters from across the galaxy, each featuring their own unique personalities. If you’re a fan of the RPG genre , don’t get your hopes too high though, Star Wars: Hunters is an arena-based competitive online game that features 4v4 third-person shooter team battles in real-time.Nothing else has been revealed about the game except for the fact that Star Wars: Hunters is now scheduled to arrive in 2022. This sounds like it could be a pretty fun game for Star Wars fans, but also for those who enjoy competitive games.Since Zynga has already opened pre-registrations for Star Wars: Hunters, you might want to sign-up to help unlock a range of special in-game content, as well as receive news updates.