Star Wars: Hunters no longer launching in 2021, but here is a cinematic trailer

Star Wars: Hunters no longer launching in 2021, but here is a cinematic trailer0
The trailer reveals some new characters from across the galaxy, each featuring their own unique personalities. If you’re a fan of the RPG genre, don’t get your hopes too high though, Star Wars: Hunters is an arena-based competitive online game that features 4v4 third-person shooter team battles in real-time.
Nothing else has been revealed about the game except for the fact that Star Wars: Hunters is now scheduled to arrive in 2022. This sounds like it could be a pretty fun game for Star Wars fans, but also for those who enjoy competitive games.
Since Zynga has already opened pre-registrations for Star Wars: Hunters, you might want to sign-up to help unlock a range of special in-game content, as well as receive news updates.