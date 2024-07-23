Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!
You may want to soon prepare for the One UI 7 Beta

By
Leaker says first One UI 7 beta could be released at the end of July or early August
The rumor mill is now picking up pace about Samsung's next big software update, One UI 7, and it seems it will be a pretty big deal. Recent leaks indicate that Samsung is planning to give us new icons (taking a page from iOS 18's lookbook), suggesting One UI 7 will be a big update at least when it comes to looks.

However, the release window for the update is yet shrouded in mystery. But now, prominent leaker IceUnivese has something to say on that matter.


According to Ice, Samsung will start the One UI 7 beta program at the end of July or early August. The leaker also mentions that that's the timeframe unless Samsung runs into some trouble with the software. If that happens (like it happened with One UI 6 beta in 2023), we might see a delay in the One UI 7 beta release by a few weeks.

Of course as usual, before the program goes live Samsung will announce it and will highlight all its new features and changes. Then, the beta will become available for the 2024 flagships by the company - the Galaxy S24 series, and it will first land in the US and South Korea. A wider release will follow with a second beta build.

This means that this year, Samsung is planning to stick with its general schedule for these big software releases. A stable One UI 7 is then expected to come to Samsung flagships in late September or early October.

Reportedly, Samsung has planned changes to the Quick Settings panel. Rumors indicate Samsung is planning to split the notification panel into two sections: notifications and quick settings. Xiaomi has done something similar with HyperOS. Other changes reportedly coming with One UI 7 are smoother animations and rounded app icons with a 3D effect.
Iskra Petrova
