Leaked photos of Oppo's next flagship show a huge camera island on the back







According to MySmartPrice , Oppo appears to be making a change to the typical camera islands found on the rear of many a smartphone. Leaked images of an Oppo Find X6 5G test unit reveal a large rectangular rear camera module. One of the pictures shows how when the device is placed on a table, it has a pronounced tilt because of the camera island. The handset is believed to be 9.2mm thick and 12.3mm thick including the camera island.





The rumor mill says that the Find X6 5G will be equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX890 camera sensor which is already used on handsets such as the OnePlus 11 and the Oppo Reno 9 Pro+ 5G. The camera array could include a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP telephoto camera delivering 2x or 3x optical zoom. The Find X6 5G cameras will be tuned by Hasselblad.









The phone will reportedly feature a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and carry the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset under the hood. It will come with 12GB of memory and 512GB of storage and a 5000mAh battery, with 80W fast charging support, will keep the lights on. ColorOS 13, based on Android 13, will be pre-installed.





The Find X6 Pro 5G could be equipped with a 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor with the IMX890 driving the ultra-wide camera. The camera module might also feature a telephoto lens delivering 3x optical zoom. Similar to the Find X6 5G, the cameras on the Pro model will be tuned by Hasselblad. Both models could be available in China and some other markets as soon as next month.

