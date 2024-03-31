Save on your new Galaxy S24 Series phone!

iPhone SE 4 case design shows that the notch is "notch dead yet"

By
iPhone SE 4 case design shows that the notch is "notch dead yet"
The iPhone SE 4 "budget" model is going to look a lot different than the three iPhone SE models that preceded it. With the iPhone SE 3 based on the iPhone 8 and the iPhone SE 4 supposedly borrowing from the iPhone 14's looks, we should see a much larger 6.1-inch OLED display on the upcoming unit which is expected to be released in 2025. That would compare to the 4.7-inch LCD display on the iPhone SE 3.

In addition, the Touch ID and home button will disappear on the iPhone SE 4, replaced by the notch (which is notch dead yet) and Face ID. Leaker Majin Bu put up a tweet on "X" which included images of a case that features a cutout for a single-rear camera on the back of the device (which is what the rumor mill says that we should expect on the iPhone SE 4). These same rumors call for a 48MP sensor to back the rear camera lens.

We can also see a button cutout above the volume rocker along the left side of the handset. This could be for the Action Button which is currently found on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. Replacing the Ring/Silent switch on the iPhone 15 Pro series, the Action Button allows users to pick one of ten options that the phone will perform when the button is pressed. The feature will be on all four iPhone 16 phones this year and the iPhone SE 4 next year.


Considering the technology upgrades that we expect on the iPhone SE 4, the device could be in line for a decent price hike. The iPhone SE 3 starts at $429 for the 64GB model (or 24 monthly payments of $17.87). The 128GB variant is priced starting at $479 (or $19.95 a month over 24 months), and the 256GB model carries a price tag beginning at $579 (or 24 monthly payments of $24.12).

Perhaps the most important iPhone SE 4 component that we don't know anything about is the application processor which Apple will place under the hood. The A15 Bionic SoC is powering the iPhone SE 3 which leads us to expect the A16 Bionic to power the iPhone SE 4.

We could see the device released during the first or second quarter of 2025.
Alan Friedman
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

