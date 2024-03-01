Major leak reveals which chips Apple will use on upcoming iPad and iPhone models

With new iPads upcoming and the next generation of iPhone models due later this year, inquiring minds would like to know which chips Apple plans to use to power these devices. The leak, seen on AppleInsider , is attributed to a leaker who keeps a low profile and has an outstanding track record. AppleInsider says that the leaker has protected posts and a small list of followers and the publication is not revealing the username or the platform that he/she posts on.





The first two devices leaked will be equipped with the A14 Bionic from 2020, and these appear to be two variants of the entry-level iPad. However, the 10th generation iPad already has the A14 Bionic under the hood. These units could be the 10th-gen iPad with internal specs refreshed for the education market. Nothing to see here.

Next, the two variants of the 2024 iPad mini will see an upgrade from the A15 Bionic chip that is used on the currently available model to the 3nm A17 Pro which you can find driving the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max . To date, these are the only two phones using a 3nm chipset.





With the rumored addition of a 12.9-inch model, the iPad Air is expected to be available with two different screen sizes this year, 10.9 inches and 12.9 inches. If that sounds a bit familiar, those dimensions are close to the 11-inch and 12.9-inch displays found on the iPad Pro (2022). Apple is hoping that a lower-priced line with those two screen sizes will attract buyers while not cannibalizing iPad Pro sales.





The 2024 iPad Air will be powered by Apple's M2 chip which is made on TSMC's second-generation 5nm process node. The current version of the iPad Air sports the M1 chip. The M2, just in case you're curious, is the SoC that currently runs the iPad Pro (2022) line.





Speaking about the iPad Pro, Apple's top-of-the-line tablets are getting something new this year that has never been seen on any iPad before-OLED panels. And while we still aren't certain whether the larger model will feature a 12.9-inch screen or get a slight increase to 13 inches, the leaker tells us that the 2024 iPad Pro units will be equipped with the 3nm M3 SoC.









iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus to carry the 3nm A18 Bionic while the more ambitious A18 Pro, also made using TSMC's 3nm node, would be powering the iPhone 16 Pro and Now for the iPhone 16 series. Previous rumors called for theandPlus to carry the 3nm A18 Bionic while the more ambitious A18 Pro, also made using TSMC's 3nm node, would be powering thePro and iPhone 16 Pro Max . Did the mystery leaker concur? According to MacRumors , the same leaker told them that all iPhone 18 series models will use the same chip, made using TSMC's N3E second-generation 3nm process node.





But there will be a difference in performance. The A18 chip used with the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will have fewer CPU or performance cores compared with the fully functional version that will be found powering the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max .





