Despite disappointing iPhone 15 Pro Max battery capacity rumor, all is not lost. Here's why!

The new iPhone 15 Pro Max should have a 4422mAh battery. Despite this small increase compared to the previous series, it should still be more efficient pic.twitter.com/FBzQzo5be3 — Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) August 31, 2023

But another tipster has posted what he says will be the actual battery capacity for theand it is extremely disappointing compared to the info leaked by the alleged Foxconn employee. Majin Bu (no, not the actual Dragon Ball Z villain) posted on X (via Wccftech ) that thewill sport a battery with a capacity of 4422mAh. That would be a puny 2.3% increase over the 4323mAh capacity of the battery on the. Remember, the alleged Foxconn tipster said that thewill sport a 4852mAh battery following a 12% increase.

One of the reasons why we could see such a small hike in battery capacity for the upcoming top-of-the-line iPhone is because the iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the first iOS handset to sport a periscope lens. Space that might be used for a larger battery increase needs to be used for the photography feature. The periscope lens folds inside the phone's body and uses prisms to bounce light from the lens opening to the image sensor. The result is an increase in the camera's focal length beyond what could be expected due to the size limitations of a smartphone.





With the periscope lens, the iPhone 15 Pro Max should see an increase from 3x optical zoom on the iPhone 14 Pro Max to 6x optical zoom on the upcoming model.

Despite the smaller increase in battery capacity, there is a good reason to expect longer battery life on the 15 Pro Max







Even with the disappointing hike in battery capacity for the iPhone 15 Pro Max . Majin Bu says to expect longer battery life for the device thanks to the 3nm process node being used to produce the A17 Bionic chipset being used to power the device. The smaller the process node, the smaller a chip's feature size is. This results in smaller transistors allowing more to fit inside the cozy confines of a chip. The more transistors inside a chip, the more powerful and energy-efficient it becomes.





For example, the 7nm A13 Bionic in 2019's iPhone 11 line carried 8.5 billion transistors each rising 38.8% to 11.8 billion transistors found inside each A14 Bionic SoC. The A14 Bionic, made for the 2020 iPhone 12, was the first A-series chip made using a 5nm process node. The iPhone 13 line was powered by 2021's A15 Bionic which carried 15 billion transistors for a 27.1% gain over the A14's transistor count.




