Latest Android 14 beta debuts "single-app" casting and screen recording feature on Pixel devices





Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1 began to rollout yesterday for the Pixel 5a, 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, QPR2 Beta 1 began to rollout yesterday for the Pixel 5a, 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Pixel Fold , and Pixel Tablet (with the Pixel 8 series to follow soon) along with the November 2023 security patch. Although this release included mostly bug fixes and UI refinements, there was one key user-facing feature that made a surprising debut — the ability to screen record or cast a single app instead of the entire screen.





Hands-on: I finally got this fully working, so here's a full demo of Android 14's new partial screen recording feature.



This feature lets you record a single app without any System UI elements or notifications appearing in the video!



(Resulting video in the follow-up reply.) pic.twitter.com/T7cCFJK13N — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) May 19, 2023



This can be very helpful in cases where you want a clean output without the status bar, notification icons, or notification popups. What you get is just the app itself without anything else that surrounds it.





The way it works right now on Android 14 QPR2 Beta 1 is that as soon as you start a screen recording, you are presented with a dropdown asking whether you want to record just the app or the entire screen. At this point, if you choose a single app, you are then shown an app selector with the most recent apps you have opened, with the top two or three shown as a thumbnail preview.







