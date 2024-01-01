iPhone suffers from a "rough night" in new #BestPhonesForever ad from Google

The latest ad from Google that portrays a friendship between iPhone and Pixel starts on the morning of New Year's Day and it is obvious that iPhone has a bit of a hangover. "Uuuuggghhhh," says iPhone, lying on the floor, leaving Pixel to ask, "Rough night, iPhone?" It turns out that during the night there was a big party with "tons of people" who were taking too many group shots. "And in every picture, somebody was blinking, or looking away," iPhone said.





After Pixel admits having experienced the same thing, iPhone responds by saying, "But I don't have Best Take like you do, so I can't combine everybody's best take into one shot." As a result, iPhone says that he had to take many more pictures until a passable image was snapped. But that led iPhone's battery to drain and the camera roll to swell up. Pixel responded, "You should have just sent me the pics, let me fix them."





That last comment caught Apple's attention and the iPhone gets up off the floor to say to Pixel, "You can do that with your AI? Even if you didn't take the pictures?" After Pixel says, "Totally," iPhone is stunned and hits the deck. Feeling nauseous, iPhone warns, "I think I'm gonna purge my iCloud" which is probably more disgusting than it sounds. And the ad then comes to an end.



