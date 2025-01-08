Mint Mobile crazy January deals: any plan for $15/mo!
This story is sponsored by Mint Mobile. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!
Mint Mobile is kicking off 2025 with a fascinating deal offer — you can get any plan for the price of $15 (for your first three months). Yes, this means that anything from the 5 GB plan to the Unlimited plan will cost you $15 per month for that promo period.
In other words, Unlimited will now cost you a full 50% off its regular price. It’s just $45 for three months of unlimited talk and text, plus high-speed data (speeds may slow after 40 GB).
Check out the Mint Mobile plans here
Don’t need Unlimited? Not a problem. Mint Mobile plans are flexible, and you can swap to an option that is best for you every time you renew. In fact, if your usage stats show that you don’t need Unlimited or a high data plan, the Mint app will recommend a more cost-effective option when it’s time to renew. Use the first three months to make sure you are happy with the coverage and data speeds, then use the nifty Mint app to switch to whichever plan suits you best!
How are the prices so low? Mint Mobile is an MVNO — a Mobile Virtual Network Operator — that buys access to T-Mobile’s 5G network in bulk and distributes it to its customers. Mint has no physical stores, and it doesn’t attach any bells and whistles to its plans, so the prices are kept low, and you get the core essentials of good smartphone connectivity — wide coverage and fast data.
You still get useful essential features — Wi-Fi calling, free calling to Mexico and Canada, and Mobile Hotspot are all included in the package, no extra fees. Plans with data limits let you use it all for the hotspot, the Unlimited plan gives you 10 GB of hotspot use.
Bring your own phone or purchase a new one with Mint phone deals!
As long as your smartphone is unlocked and GSM-compatible, it should work with Mint’s network. No worries, you can easily check your smartphone compatibility with Mint here.
Or, you can go ahead and check out Mint’s deals on awesome new phones — these are always rotating and always have something special on offer! Currently, you can grab a Pixel 9 for $400 off, Pixel 9 Pro Fold for $350 off!
Does Mint support eSIM or physical SIM?
Mint Mobile works with the newer eSIM smartphones and it’s a quick and easy set-up! You just need to download the Mint Mobile app and follow the instructions — it takes up to 8 easy steps.
If you do not have an eSIM-compatible mobile phone, you will be able to request a physical SIM to be sent to you as soon as you make your Mint Mobile account!
Does Mint Mobile offer family plans?
Yes, you can mix any 3-month plans in whichever combination you’d like — starting from just two and up to 5 lines on one account. And yes, the current promo deal extends to family plans — you can have 5 prepaid Unlimited lines for $15 per month. Mint Family users purchase their service 3 months in advance, and they get the lowest pricing (discount is equivalent to single-line user price for 12-month service).
You can port your phone number to Mint Mobile. The exact way you do it varies from one carrier to another, but you can read up on a detailed article on how to bring your phone number over to Mint Mobile here.
