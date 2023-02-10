Rumor claims the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could feature new camera module design
With the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup the battle for the title of best phone in 2023 has officially begun. One of the major contenders, namely the iPhone 15, might be more than half a year away, but we are already hearing some early rumors.
According to a rather dubious tip from a leaker with a somewhat mixed track record, the vanilla iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will feature a new camera bump design. This rumor was first circulated via Twitter, and was subsequently covered by GSMArena in a dedicated article.
Another bit of information that lends credibility to this leak is the rumor that the less-premium iPhones will be receiving the 48MP treatment that we saw this year with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Such upgrades might be necessary if Apple wants to address the rather poor commercial performance of the standard iPhone models.
Still, all of the above should be taken with a bucket of salt. Apple is generally very good at keeping its secrets - much more so than most Android manufacturers. This, coupled with the fact that it is only February, and the iPhone makes its debut in September, leads us to believe that all of these leaks could be little more than pure speculation at this point.
It should be noted that Apple is very conservative when it comes to design changes. Nevertheless, in light of the fact that the Dynamic Island is rumored to be making its way to the non-Pro variants, it is possible that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could have a different look overall from their predecessors - new cutout, new camera bump, new everything.
For the time being, it seems that Apple will preserve the structure of the current iPhone lineup. That means that we will get two 6.1” devices (i.e. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro), and two 6.7” devices (i.e. iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max). There is also a possibility of an iPhone 15 Ultra.
