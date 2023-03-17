Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Rumor has it the iPhone 15 will have the thinnest bezels ever on a phone

Apple Display
1
Rumor has it the iPhone 15 will have the thinnest bezels ever on a phone
We still have about 6 months' worth of waiting before Apple announces this year's iPhone lineup, but the rumors about the iPhone 15 series have been running rampant recently. Most recently there were talks of increased price tags, which haven't happened since the announcement of the iPhone X. That said, several alleged upgrades might be the reason behind this supposed price hike.

The latest rumored upgrade has to do with the iPhone 15 Pro Max's screen bezels, said to be the thinnest ever on a phone. Now, that is a very bold statement to make, but it is not completely impossible to believe. Popular leaker Ice universe states the bezels would be 1.55mm (0.06in), which would break the previous record-holder, the Xiaomi 13 with 1.81mm (or 0.07in).

This isn't a small change, but it is arguably unnecessary. A much better improvement would be reducing the size of the camera island. Of course, Apple could always do both and deliver a much cleaner-looking display.

What's a bit weird here is that the leaker is talking specifically about the iPhone 15 Pro Max, without mentioning the regular-sized Pro model. This doesn't mean that the Pro Max would be the only one to get this upgrade if it ends up being true though.

The rumor of these super-thin bezels also fits in nicely with the information from some recently leaked iPhone 15 dummies that also pointed at smaller bezels, as well as curved edges (with the display continuing to be flat), and a bigger camera bump. In other words, it is becoming more and more apparent that Apple is looking to "beautify" its next phone lineup, changing the design more than it did in the last two generations.

One thing that remains a mystery, however, is the alleged iPhone 15 Ultra. If the iPhone 15 Pro models are coming with plenty of upgrades, what will the Ultra version have to tempt potential buyers? Then again, it is much more likely we will get this super high-end model in 2024 or 2025.

Latest News

Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus hardware defect causing blurry photos, complaints say
Galaxy S23 and S23 Plus hardware defect causing blurry photos, complaints say
New features added to popular iOS and Android weather app
New features added to popular iOS and Android weather app
Live images of the Pixel 7a leak
Live images of the Pixel 7a leak
The new yellow iPhone 14 is the worst purchase you could make right now (Apple's mind games)
The new yellow iPhone 14 is the worst purchase you could make right now (Apple's mind games)
Apple declaring war on budget Android phones! Low-cost iPhone SE 4 to end Samsung-Google rule
Apple declaring war on budget Android phones! Low-cost iPhone SE 4 to end Samsung-Google rule
TSMC takes another Snapdragon chip away from Samsung Foundry
TSMC takes another Snapdragon chip away from Samsung Foundry
Story Timeline
31 stories
17 Mar, 2023
Rumor has it the iPhone 15 will have the thinnest bezels ever on a phone
16 Mar, 2023
Rumors of Apple's iPhone 15 Pro price hike are slowly ramping up
13 Mar, 2023
iPhone 15 dummies (mostly) incompatible with iPhone 14 cases
08 Mar, 2023
Why iPhone 15 will be a hit among iPhone users regardless of exciting features
07 Mar, 2023
Sketchy leaked image supposedly confirms solid-state buttons on the iPhone 15
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple declaring war on budget Android phones! Low-cost iPhone SE 4 to end Samsung-Google rule
Apple declaring war on budget Android phones! Low-cost iPhone SE 4 to end Samsung-Google rule
New messaging app will stop iPhone users from bullying Android users
New messaging app will stop iPhone users from bullying Android users
Amazon has the unlocked OnePlus 10 Pro on sale at record high discounts
Amazon has the unlocked OnePlus 10 Pro on sale at record high discounts
The new yellow iPhone 14 is the worst purchase you could make right now (Apple's mind games)
The new yellow iPhone 14 is the worst purchase you could make right now (Apple's mind games)
Leaked Pixel 8 renders put the spotlight on Google's unexpectedly compact 2023 high-end phone
Leaked Pixel 8 renders put the spotlight on Google's unexpectedly compact 2023 high-end phone
Blind camera comparison: OnePlus 11 vs Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Pixel 7 Pro
Blind camera comparison: OnePlus 11 vs Galaxy S23 Ultra, iPhone 14 Pro Max, Pixel 7 Pro
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless