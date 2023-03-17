Rumor has it the iPhone 15 will have the thinnest bezels ever on a phone
We still have about 6 months' worth of waiting before Apple announces this year's iPhone lineup, but the rumors about the iPhone 15 series have been running rampant recently. Most recently there were talks of increased price tags, which haven't happened since the announcement of the iPhone X. That said, several alleged upgrades might be the reason behind this supposed price hike.
This isn't a small change, but it is arguably unnecessary. A much better improvement would be reducing the size of the camera island. Of course, Apple could always do both and deliver a much cleaner-looking display.
The rumor of these super-thin bezels also fits in nicely with the information from some recently leaked iPhone 15 dummies that also pointed at smaller bezels, as well as curved edges (with the display continuing to be flat), and a bigger camera bump. In other words, it is becoming more and more apparent that Apple is looking to "beautify" its next phone lineup, changing the design more than it did in the last two generations.
One thing that remains a mystery, however, is the alleged iPhone 15 Ultra. If the iPhone 15 Pro models are coming with plenty of upgrades, what will the Ultra version have to tempt potential buyers? Then again, it is much more likely we will get this super high-end model in 2024 or 2025.
The latest rumored upgrade has to do with the iPhone 15 Pro Max's screen bezels, said to be the thinnest ever on a phone. Now, that is a very bold statement to make, but it is not completely impossible to believe. Popular leaker Ice universe states the bezels would be 1.55mm (0.06in), which would break the previous record-holder, the Xiaomi 13 with 1.81mm (or 0.07in).
What's a bit weird here is that the leaker is talking specifically about the iPhone 15 Pro Max, without mentioning the regular-sized Pro model. This doesn't mean that the Pro Max would be the only one to get this upgrade if it ends up being true though.
