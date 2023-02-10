Pre-order the new Galaxy S23 Ultra!
Pre-order the Samsung Galaxy S23 now!
Get exclusive discounts with Samsung Credit and free storage upgrades.

iPhone 15's USB-C port might get purposefully limited by Apple, says new report

Apple
2
iPhone 15's USB-C port might get purposefully limited by Apple, says new report
For a while now, word on the street has been that the iPhone 15 series will be the one to finally replace the outdated Lightning port with a USB-C one. That might sound like amazing news to many fans out there, but it seems that once again Apple might have found a way to track and restrict the type of chargers/charging cables owners would be able to use.

According to a rumor that is circulating on the Chinese social media Weibo, the tech giant will be including a Lightning-like authenticator chip inside the USB-C port of the iPhone 15 lineup, as well as the charging cable that comes inside the box. This presumably is intended to control what types of accessories can be used with the phones and their effect on them. (via MacRumors)

It is well known that Apple is getting a lot out of third-party manufacturers that pay for a license to sell Lightning-type accessories, so it is not surprising at all that the company has found a way to continue doing this even after upgrading the iPhone with USB-C. Of course, this approach also helps with avoiding damage from potentially dangerous and unknown peripheral devices, but this could very well be achieved without such harsh limitations.

Something else that is worth noting here, is that prolific Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who is often correct about his predictions regarding the company, has stated that there is a good possibility Apple would reserve the USB-C perks only for the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max. This would essentially leave the two more affordable iPhones with the same capabilities as the Lightning port offered on the iPhone 14 series.

In other words, we could see the same approach Apple took with the entry-level iPad and iPad Pro, where the cheaper model could only go to 480Mbps, while the pricier iterations could reach speeds of up to 40 Gbps — an ocean of difference between the two.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung opts out from including this handy Android feature on the Galaxy S23
Samsung opts out from including this handy Android feature on the Galaxy S23
Smart speakers sort of know more about you than you may dare to think
Smart speakers sort of know more about you than you may dare to think
Some users experience iCloud backup issues after iOS 16.3 update
Some users experience iCloud backup issues after iOS 16.3 update
Vote now: What do you want to see from smartphones in 2023?
Vote now: What do you want to see from smartphones in 2023?
Google's Pixel Watch is on sale at a nice discount both with and without LTE support
Google's Pixel Watch is on sale at a nice discount both with and without LTE support
OnePlus Pad renders and specs have leaked just before the big reveal
OnePlus Pad renders and specs have leaked just before the big reveal

Popular stories

Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15: Don't buy an "Ultra" in 2023, there's a better option!
Galaxy S23 and iPhone 15: Don't buy an "Ultra" in 2023, there's a better option!
Pixel 7 Pro is turning into a disintegrating mess but Google doesn't really care
Pixel 7 Pro is turning into a disintegrating mess but Google doesn't really care
Google's fantastic Pixel 6a on sale for nearly 50% off for the first time ever
Google's fantastic Pixel 6a on sale for nearly 50% off for the first time ever
Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Pixel 7 Pro Blind Camera Comparison
Galaxy S23 Ultra vs iPhone 14 Pro Max vs Pixel 7 Pro Blind Camera Comparison
Crazy but genius plan? Apple removes buttons from iPhone 15 in biggest change since Face ID
Crazy but genius plan? Apple removes buttons from iPhone 15 in biggest change since Face ID
Apple's iPad Pro 11 (2022) beast is on sale at a never-before-seen discount with 256GB storage
Apple's iPad Pro 11 (2022) beast is on sale at a never-before-seen discount with 256GB storage
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless