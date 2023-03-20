iPhone 15 Pro buttons redesign showcased in a new leak
1
There is officially less than half a year until Apple unveils the iPhone 15 lineup. While the current iPhone 14 family is still one of the best phones to buy in 2023, its successor will almost certainly be the most powerful flagship on the market this year.
Beyond improvement in raw performance, Apple will also be introducing some notable design tweaks to its high-end smartphones -the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max (or possibly, the iPhone 15 Ultra). This includes a new set of capacitive buttons, according to most reports and yet another recent leak.
The volume rockers have been replaced by a single solid-state button, while the mute switch has been transformed into a mute button. Users will likely have to hard press the latter in order to initiate Silent mode.
In short, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are in for a major makeover. On the other hand, the vanilla iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus will retain the familiar designs of their predecessors, with no solid-state buttons and no fancy curves. Nevertheless, they will likely be dropping the notch and adopting the Dynamic Island that is currently only found on the Pros.
For reference, the iPhone 15 lineup is expected to debut sometime in September, so there is still plenty of time for Apple to make some changes. Hence, all of this information should be taken with a grain of salt.
Beyond improvement in raw performance, Apple will also be introducing some notable design tweaks to its high-end smartphones -the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max (or possibly, the iPhone 15 Ultra). This includes a new set of capacitive buttons, according to most reports and yet another recent leak.
A video covered by 9to5Mac in a dedicated article, which was first reposted by ShrimpApplePro, a tipster with a rather reliable track record, showcases this year’s high-end iPhone design in all its glory. The buttons have been reimagined and are now fully capacitive.
The volume rockers have been replaced by a single solid-state button, while the mute switch has been transformed into a mute button. Users will likely have to hard press the latter in order to initiate Silent mode.
The video also highlights other less conspicuous design tweaks like the rounded edges which give the Pro iPhones an aesthetic reminiscent of the one of the current 14” and 16” MacBook Pros. A couple of other reports also point to the possibility of smaller bezels and a titanium frame on the new premium handsets.
In short, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are in for a major makeover. On the other hand, the vanilla iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus will retain the familiar designs of their predecessors, with no solid-state buttons and no fancy curves. Nevertheless, they will likely be dropping the notch and adopting the Dynamic Island that is currently only found on the Pros.
For reference, the iPhone 15 lineup is expected to debut sometime in September, so there is still plenty of time for Apple to make some changes. Hence, all of this information should be taken with a grain of salt.
20 Mar, 2023iPhone 15 Pro buttons redesign showcased in a new leak
17 Mar, 2023Rumor has it the iPhone 15 will have the thinnest bezels ever on a phone
16 Mar, 2023Rumors of Apple's iPhone 15 Pro price hike are slowly ramping up
13 Mar, 2023iPhone 15 dummies (mostly) incompatible with iPhone 14 cases
08 Mar, 2023Why iPhone 15 will be a hit among iPhone users regardless of exciting features
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: