Kuo: iPhone 16 Pro Max to increase battery density by 5-10% thanks to new stainless steel battery casing

Okay, you may be wondering what's up with the stainless steel case and why it matters. It's simple - Apple is reportedly going to try to make iPhone batteries easier to replace in order to comply with EU regulations. And according to Kuo, Apple will use a stainless steel battery case to facilitate battery removal.

While that's cool on its own, there's another thing that makes it even cooler in my opinion. And that's that reportedly, the new casing for the battery will allow for a reported 5-10% increase in battery cell density. And this simply means - better battery life.







The EU regulates that by 2027, all smartphones must be equipped with replaceable batteries. The new iPhone’s adoption of a stainless steel battery case not only reduces the difficulty of removing the battery to meet EU regulations but also allows Apple to increase the battery… https://t.co/jLhEbw04po — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) June 30, 2024





