King Charles III pays a visit to Apple's UK headquarters
Tim Cook welcomes His Majesty King Charles III to Battersea Power Station, Apple’s U.K. headquarters in London. | Image credit – Apple
His Majesty King Charles III visited Apple’s Battersea office in London.
He met not only with Tim Cook, but with Apple employees, members of the British creative community, and students. Many of the students are benefiting through educational initiatives supported by Apple and the UK-based nonprofit, The King’s Trust.
As you probably know, Apple is spreading holiday cheer in London with a Wallace & Gromit-themed animation created using the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The animation, projected onto the iconic chimneys of the historic Battersea Power Station, features the beloved characters decorating Christmas trees in their signature styles, accompanied by the mischievous antics of Feathers McGraw.
Just think of it: an everyday device like a smartphone can be your very own art studio!
Employees from across the country gathered at the historic Battersea Power Station, which has served as Apple’s UK headquarters since 2023, to welcome Charles III. To celebrate the visit, children from St. George’s Primary School nearby created festive artwork using iPads (it's Apple's headquarters, after all), which was then displayed on the power station’s iconic chimneys.
We were honored to welcome His Majesty King Charles to Apple Battersea — our home in the UK — and we’re proud to support The King’s Trust in its vital work educating and empowering young people. We look forward to our continued growth here, building on more than 40 years of history in the United Kingdom.
– Tim Cook, December 2024
Produced by Aardman, the project involved capturing 6,000 stop-motion frames with advanced cameras on multiple iPhones, including models equipped with the 5x Telephoto lens for high-resolution imagery.
