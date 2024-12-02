Save $500 on OnePlus Open!
Cyber Monday is here
Grab excellent deals on the best phones while they last!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Apple projects Wallace & Gromit animation where once Pink Floyd floated a pig

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple
The Battersea Power Station with Apple's new animation on it.
Apple is bringing the Christmas spirit to London with a Wallace & Gromit animation, that's shot on the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

If you've spent some time on London's Thames recently – and if you haven't, you definitely should – you've surely encountered the Battersea Power Station. That's one of London's historical landmarks – a gargantuan coal-fired power station that no longer operates. Nowadays, it's home to many shops and restaurants. Apple's UK headquarters are also at the Battersea Power Station.

If you're into progressive rock (or if you're into great music), you recognize the Battersea Power Station from Pink Floyd's masterpiece Animals (1977) – the power station was featured on the album cover, along with a floating inflatable pig. Classy stuff.

Back to the present day, though.

This holiday season, Wallace & Gromit-themed decorations are lighting up London’s Battersea Power Station, which houses Apple’s UK headquarters. From 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily through New Year’s Eve, animated Christmas trees will appear on the landmark’s river-facing chimneys. The animation features the beloved characters decorating the trees in their distinct styles, along with the antics of Feathers McGraw (a silent and villainous penguin-antagonist from the series).

The project was created by Aardman, the studio behind Wallace & Gromit, using Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro Max. The team captured 6,000 stop-motion frames with the phone’s advanced cameras, including eight devices equipped with the 5x Telephoto lens for high-resolution ProRAW images. The frames were compiled to produce a 6K animation projected onto the station's iconic chimneys.

Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, expressed excitement over the collaboration, highlighting the use of advanced technology to create a festive experience. Gavin Strange, director and graphic design lead at Aardman, described the project as a unique blend of technology and artistry, encouraging others to experiment with stop-motion animation using similar tools.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Join the comments section and discussion boards
  • Share your experience and leave your own reviews
  • Build your personal phone library and wishlist
  • Gain access to exclusive curated newsletters
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Americans really need to move past Samsung and Apple
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Here's how you can get the Galaxy Watch 7 at a truly insane Black Friday price of $2.60 (not $260)
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
Some Pixel users have until the end of Thanksgiving Day to update their phones or turn them off
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE situation: I should switch to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 SE situation: I should switch to the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Price of legendary Pixel 9 takes a deep dive, thanks to early Cyber Monday deal
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump
Key iPhone 17 Pro change reportedly influenced by Trump

Latest News

Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Phones with best battery life in 2024: Independent test results
Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
Poco F7 Ultra approaches its official unveiling with leaked specs
The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
The next iPhone will have a massive advantage over Galaxy phones: cost
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
ChatGPT creator faces a billion-dollar lawsuit in Canada for using media content
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals Live updates: Save big on Galaxy Tab, iPad and more
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals Live updates: Save big on Galaxy Tab, iPad and more
The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design
The YouTube TV app for Android gets the new PiP mini-player design
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless