Judge rules that Google secretly collects personal data even in 'Incognito Mode"
Google is facing a class action lawsuit filed by consumers who claim that the company continues to collect personal data from users even when the users browse using the incognito mode designed to keep their personal data private. The plaintiffs allege that even with data collection turned off in Chrome, Google has other options that can be used to collecr information. Google asked that the court throw out the case, but a federal judge on Friday denied that request.
The court filing (aka the "complaint") says, "Google knows who your friends are, what your hobbies are, what you like to eat, what movies you watch, where and when you like to shop, what your favorite vacation destinations are, what your favorite color is, and even the most intimate and potentially embarrassing things you browse on the internet -- regardless of whether you follow Google’s advice to keep your activities "private."
"Google also makes clear that ‘Incognito’ does not mean 'invisible,' and that the user's activity during that session may be visible to websites they visit, and any third-party analytics or ads services the visited websites use," according to a court filing submitted by Google. For you legal eagle types (you know who you are), the case is called Brown v. Google LLC, 20-3664, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California (San Jose).
