Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
iOS Android Apps Google

Judge rules that Google secretly collects personal data even in 'Incognito Mode"

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Mar 14, 2021, 11:55 PM
Judge rules that Google secretly collects personal data even in 'Incognito Mode&quot;
Google is facing a class action lawsuit filed by consumers who claim that the company continues to collect personal data from users even when the users browse using the incognito mode designed to keep their personal data private. The plaintiffs allege that even with data collection turned off in Chrome, Google has other options that can be used to collecr information. Google asked that the court throw out the case, but a federal judge on Friday denied that request.

The judge was none other than Lucy Koh, who became known for her handling of the original Apple vs. Samsung patent infringement case in which she originally awarded Apple close to a billion dollars. That amount was eventually reduced to $539 million and eventually a settlement between the two firms was announced. In Koh's ruling on Friday, she wrote that "The court concludes that Google did not notify users that Google engages in the alleged data collection while the user is in private browsing mode." Google spokesperson Jose Castaneda said in an emailed statement that "We strongly dispute these claims and we will defend ourselves vigorously against them. Incognito mode in Chrome gives you the choice to browse the internet without your activity being saved to your browser or device. As we clearly state each time you open a new incognito tab, websites might be able to collect information about your browsing activity during your session."

Back in June, three Google users filed a complaint claiming that the firm runs a "pervasive data tracking business." In that complaint, the plaintiffs said that Google collects data like a user's browsing history and other activity on the web even after using "safeguards" to block their personal data from being used such as the Incognito private browsing mode. Google says that the plaintiffs agreed to Google's privacy policy which explains explicitly how it collects personal data.

The court filing (aka the "complaint") says, "Google knows who your friends are, what your hobbies are, what you like to eat, what movies you watch, where and when you like to shop, what your favorite vacation destinations are, what your favorite color is, and even the most intimate and potentially embarrassing things you browse on the internet -- regardless of whether you follow Google’s advice to keep your activities "private."
 
"Google also makes clear that ‘Incognito’ does not mean 'invisible,' and that the user's activity during that session may be visible to websites they visit, and any third-party analytics or ads services the visited websites use," according to a court filing submitted by Google. For you legal eagle types (you know who you are), the case is called Brown v. Google LLC, 20-3664, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California (San Jose).

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
AT&T goes for Verizon's jugular with a big 5G upgrade while unveiling modest 2021 rollout plans
Popular stories
Leaked AirPods 3 renders and photos show off new design, lack of silicone tips
Popular stories
Apple's entire iPhone 13 family is 'likely' to bring a highly anticipated feature to market
Popular stories
Oppo Find X3 Pro review, the warning shot

Popular stories

Popular stories
Verizon's new 4G bands beat its 5G network speeds, and iPhones may be to blame
Popular stories
Galaxy S21 Ultra vs iPhone 12 Pro Max, Pixel 5, Note 20 Ultra low-light camera comparison
Popular stories
Scooch, S21 Ultra, a new 'best phone display' sheriff is coming
Popular stories
AT&T goes for Verizon's jugular with a big 5G upgrade while unveiling modest 2021 rollout plans
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and A72 prices get tipped, pretty affordable
Popular stories
Motorola teases release of 5G Snapdragon 870-powered Moto G100

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless