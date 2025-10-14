Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs iPhone 17 Pro Max

Discussion - Why doesn't Apple care about iPads anymore?

General
Phonearena team
Join the discussion
TuGa121
TuGa121
Arena Master
• 3d ago

"Now, I'm not saying the whole blame lies with Samsung and Lenovo (and Amazon, and Xiaomi, and Huawei, and Microsoft), but if all these companies stepped up their game in the tablet market, I'm sure Apple would promptly follow suit and increase both the advertising efforts and rhythm of innovation for the iPad line."


What do you expect apple is so ahead in the ipad game specially after the IpadOS26 that they feel like they dont need to. This is what happens when the competition is years behind.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Brewski
Brewski
Arena Master
• 2d ago

"Why doesn't Apple care about iPads anymore?"

Because everyone who wanted a tablet back in 2010 bought one, and now the market is oversaturated.

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Brewski
Brewski
Arena Master
• 2d ago
↵TuGa121 said:

"Now, I'm not saying the whole blame lies with Samsung and Lenovo (and Amazon, and Xiaomi, and Huawei, and Microsoft), but if all these companies stepped up their game in the tablet market, I'm sure Apple would promptly follow suit and increase both the advertising efforts and rhythm of innovation for the iPad line."


What do you expect apple is so ahead in the ipad game specially after the IpadOS26 that they feel like they dont need to. This is what happens when the competition is years behind.

Same also happens when demand is low.

Like
2
Reactions
All
Quote
Qwerty22Twenty
Qwerty22Twenty
Arena Apprentice
• 1d ago

Why is the author subtly hating on MediaTek SoC? They have become some of the best SoC that you can find out there, you can't just use their budget chipsets to represent the company, that's clearly not what you are doing for the other companies. 🤔😕

Like
Reactions
All
Quote
Join the discussion

Latest Discussions

Galaxy S26 battery and charging: Everything you need to know

by Aleksandar Anastasov • 1

Our poll shows 35% of you hate the idea of buying an iPhone Fold, but even more of you are at least considering it

by Ilia Temelkov • 2

You won't be able to tell what's real anymore after what Google just released

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 1

New report tips possible iPhone Fold delay and unusual iPhone 18 launch strategy

by Adrian Diaconescu • 2
View all discussions
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless