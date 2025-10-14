Home Discussions You are here Discussion - Why doesn't Apple care about iPads anymore? General Adrian Diaconescu • Published: Oct 14, 2025, 6:43 AM Phonearena team Join the discussion COMMENT All comments need to comply with our Community Guidelines Phonearena comments rules A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter. Things that are NOT allowed: Off-topic talk - you must stick to the subject of discussion Trolling - see a description Flame wars Offensive, hate speech - if you want to say something, say it politely Spam/Advertisements - these posts are deleted Multiple accounts - one person can have only one account Impersonations and offensive nicknames - these accounts get banned To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: New accounts created within the last 24 hours may experience restrictions on how frequently they can post or comment. These limits are in place as a precaution and will automatically lift. Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it. Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us. TuGa121 Arena Master • 3d ago ... "Now, I'm not saying the whole blame lies with Samsung and Lenovo (and Amazon, and Xiaomi, and Huawei, and Microsoft), but if all these companies stepped up their game in the tablet market, I'm sure Apple would promptly follow suit and increase both the advertising efforts and rhythm of innovation for the iPad line."What do you expect apple is so ahead in the ipad game specially after the IpadOS26 that they feel like they dont need to. This is what happens when the competition is years behind. Like Reactions All Quote Brewski Arena Master • 2d ago ... "Why doesn't Apple care about iPads anymore?"Because everyone who wanted a tablet back in 2010 bought one, and now the market is oversaturated. Like Reactions All Quote Brewski Arena Master • 2d ago ↵TuGa121 said: "Now, I'm not saying the whole blame lies with Samsung and Lenovo (and Amazon, and Xiaomi, and Huawei, and Microsoft), but if all these companies stepped up their game in the tablet market, I'm sure Apple would promptly follow suit and increase both the advertising efforts and rhythm of innovation for the iPad line."What do you expect apple is so ahead in the ipad game specially after the IpadOS26 that they feel like they dont need to. This is what happens when the competition is years behind. ... Same also happens when demand is low. Like 2 Reactions All Quote Qwerty22Twenty Arena Apprentice • 1d ago ... Why is the author subtly hating on MediaTek SoC? They have become some of the best SoC that you can find out there, you can't just use their budget chipsets to represent the company, that's clearly not what you are doing for the other companies. 🤔😕 Like Reactions All Quote Join the discussion Latest Discussions Galaxy S26 battery and charging: Everything you need to know by Aleksandar Anastasov • 2h ago 1 Our poll shows 35% of you hate the idea of buying an iPhone Fold, but even more of you are at least considering it by Ilia Temelkov • 3h ago 2 You won't be able to tell what's real anymore after what Google just released by Tsveta Ermenkova • 3h ago 1 New report tips possible iPhone Fold delay and unusual iPhone 18 launch strategy by Adrian Diaconescu • 3h ago 2 View all discussions
"Now, I'm not saying the whole blame lies with Samsung and Lenovo (and Amazon, and Xiaomi, and Huawei, and Microsoft), but if all these companies stepped up their game in the tablet market, I'm sure Apple would promptly follow suit and increase both the advertising efforts and rhythm of innovation for the iPad line."
What do you expect apple is so ahead in the ipad game specially after the IpadOS26 that they feel like they dont need to. This is what happens when the competition is years behind.