Elevate your summer gatherings with the loud JBL Xtreme 3, now for $130 off at Walmart

JBL Xtreme 3 in Black: Save $130 at Walmart! The JBL Xtreme 3 in Black is on sale for $130 off its price at Walmart. The speaker offers amazing sound and great durability. It can even double as a power bank. Don't waste time and save today! $130 off (35%) $239 99 $369 99 Buy at Walmart

While the current discount is pretty good, we've seen this fella at an even more affordable price. For instance, in July, the speaker was discounted by $150 on Amazon . However, since it has a lot to offer, every dollar saved on this capable device is welcomed.The JBL Xtreme 3 boasts two woofers, two tweeters, and two JBL Bass Radiators, which allow it to produce a loud sound, perfect for big gatherings. Additionally, you can easily pair it with another JBL speaker, as it supports JBL's PartyBoost functionality.This speaker is durable, too, packing a solid IP67 dust and water-resistant rating. This means it's fully dust-tight and can be submerged in water up to 3 feet deep for up to 30 minutes. And don't worry; with a listening time of up to 15 hours on a single charge, it will easily get you through any party.Another key selling point besides the awesome sound and good battery life is the fact that this bad boy can double as a power bank and charge your phone while playing your songs.Overall, the JBL Xtreme 3 is worth every penny and is an even bigger bargain at its current price at Walmart. So, don't hesitate; snatch one for less now!