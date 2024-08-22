Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Elevate your summer gatherings with the loud JBL Xtreme 3, now for $130 off at Walmart

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Elevate your summer gatherings with the loud JBL Xtreme 3, now for $130 off at Walmart
A really sweet deal at Walmart lets you save big on the popular JBL Xtreme 3, one of the best Bluetooth speakers money can buy. While it will usually set you back $369.99 at the retailer, this bad boy is currently available for just $239.99. That's $130 saved if you don't waste time and snatch one through this deal today.

JBL Xtreme 3 in Black: Save $130 at Walmart!

The JBL Xtreme 3 in Black is on sale for $130 off its price at Walmart. The speaker offers amazing sound and great durability. It can even double as a power bank. Don't waste time and save today!
$130 off (35%)
$239 99
$369 99
Buy at Walmart


While the current discount is pretty good, we've seen this fella at an even more affordable price. For instance, in July, the speaker was discounted by $150 on Amazon. However, since it has a lot to offer, every dollar saved on this capable device is welcomed.

The JBL Xtreme 3 boasts two woofers, two tweeters, and two JBL Bass Radiators, which allow it to produce a loud sound, perfect for big gatherings. Additionally, you can easily pair it with another JBL speaker, as it supports JBL's PartyBoost functionality.

This speaker is durable, too, packing a solid IP67 dust and water-resistant rating. This means it's fully dust-tight and can be submerged in water up to 3 feet deep for up to 30 minutes. And don't worry; with a listening time of up to 15 hours on a single charge, it will easily get you through any party.

Another key selling point besides the awesome sound and good battery life is the fact that this bad boy can double as a power bank and charge your phone while playing your songs.

Overall, the JBL Xtreme 3 is worth every penny and is an even bigger bargain at its current price at Walmart. So, don't hesitate; snatch one for less now!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Bluetooth Speakers - Deals History
70 stories
22 Aug, 2024
Elevate your summer gatherings with the loud JBL Xtreme 3, now for $130 off at Walmart
19 Aug, 2024
The sleek Bose SoundLink Revolve+ II speaker is on sale at a sweet discount on Amazon The popular JBL Flip 6 Bluetooth speaker is under $100 once again and can't wait to play for you
17 Aug, 2024
The floatable Bose SoundLink Flex remains at its best price on Amazon
13 Aug, 2024
The sleek Marshall Emberton II is back at its lowest price on Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
U.S. government warns Galaxy phone users to install update by this date or stop using their devices
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
At $101 off, the charming Pixel Tablet sells like hot cakes on Amazon
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price
Amazon increases its discount on the Moto G Stylus 5G 2023, bringing the phone to new all-time low price
First titanium Samsung Galaxy Z Fold may launch in October
First titanium Samsung Galaxy Z Fold may launch in October
New network option brings hope to T-Mobile subscribers amid all the SpaceX drama
New network option brings hope to T-Mobile subscribers amid all the SpaceX drama
Best Buy makes the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra a back-to-school must-buy at a $360 discount
Best Buy makes the 512GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra a back-to-school must-buy at a $360 discount

Latest News

Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
Google Drive gets new option to save scanned documents as JPEGs
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
The remarkable Razr+ (2023) returns to its best price at the Motorola Store
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Microsoft to bring Age of Empires to mobile in October
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Judge blocks the launch of Venu Sports at Fubo’s request
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Google is warned by a federal judge that he will order that changes be made to the Play Store
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
Apple could unveil two new AirPods variants alongside the iPhone 16 line next month
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless