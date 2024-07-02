The popular JBL Xtreme 3 is $150 more budget-friendly and ready to elevate your next gathering
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
As we already shared, Bang & Olufsen's great-sounding and durable Beosound A1 (2nd-gen) is heavily discounted on Amazon. While this Bluetooth speaker is perfect for enjoying your favorite tunes at the beach and an excellent choice for personal use, it doesn't have the necessary power to provide sound for a whole gathering. That's why, if you're planning a party, we recommend opting for the popular JBL Xtreme 3 instead.
As a proper speaker for parties, the JBL Xtreme 3 can get quite loud with its two woofers, two tweeters, and two JBL Bass Radiators. And if you need more power, you can pair it with another JBL speaker via JBL's PartyBoost functionality.
Battery-wise, the speaker offers up to 15 hours of listening time on a single charge. What's even better is that it can charge your phone while blasting your favorite songs. This means you're not only buying a Bluetooth speaker, but also getting a power bank for your smartphone.
Given its impressive sound, durability, awesome battery life, and the added perk of charging your phone, the JBL Xtreme 3 stands out as a top choice among Bluetooth speakers. So, be sure to act fast and get one today while the offer is still up for grabs!
At the moment, this awesome-sounding fella is on sale at a sweet $150 discount, cutting 39% off its price. This way, you can get one for under the $230 mark. Of course, it's highly advisable to act fast, as the offer may expire soon.
As a proper speaker for parties, the JBL Xtreme 3 can get quite loud with its two woofers, two tweeters, and two JBL Bass Radiators. And if you need more power, you can pair it with another JBL speaker via JBL's PartyBoost functionality.
Additionally, the high IP67 dust and water-resistant rating provides the audio device with full protection against dust particles and allows it to withstand water submersion of up to 3 feet for up to 30 minutes.
Battery-wise, the speaker offers up to 15 hours of listening time on a single charge. What's even better is that it can charge your phone while blasting your favorite songs. This means you're not only buying a Bluetooth speaker, but also getting a power bank for your smartphone.
Given its impressive sound, durability, awesome battery life, and the added perk of charging your phone, the JBL Xtreme 3 stands out as a top choice among Bluetooth speakers. So, be sure to act fast and get one today while the offer is still up for grabs!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: