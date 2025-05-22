Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!

Walmart slashes $111 off the JBL Xtreme 3, letting you enjoy epic sound for less

Start the party without paying a premium price with this JBL Xtreme deal at Walmart.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
JBL Xtreme 3 in three different colors on a white background.
Looking for a big portable Bluetooth speaker with powerful sound and a JBL logo? The Xtreme 3 might be the right choice. This unit delivers bold sound with heavy bass, plus it goes for $111 off its original price at Walmart.

Save 34% on the JBL Xtreme 3 at Walmart

$218 95
$329 95
$111 off (34%)
The JBL Xtreme 3 is a solid music companion with a rugged design, IP67 rating, and great sound that fits just about any gathering. The best part about it? It's on sale for 34% off its original price at Walmart!
Buy at Walmart

Save 34% on the JBL Xtreme 4 at Amazon

$130 off (34%)
The Xtreme 3's successor is also on sale for 34% off, but at Amazon. The unit has extras like a replaceable battery, slightly longer playtime, and Auracast support. Get yours and save with Amazon's limited-time sale.
Buy at Amazon

That brings the $329.95 speaker down to $218.95. However you look at it, that's a pretty sweet asking price. The $111 price cut is only available on the model in Blue, though, while the Camouflage and Black options sell for $110 off.

By the way, the Xtreme 4 also sells at discounted prices right now. For a limited time, Amazon lets you buy one for about $250, which is $130 off its original asking price. If you don't mind spending extra for Auracast support and a replaceable battery, this unit might better fit your needs.

While older, the Xtreme 3 is still a pretty capable music companion, boasting a rugged design and an IP67 rating. That lets you bring it to a pool or beach party without worrying that water or sand will damage it.

Speaking of parties, this large fella is a perfect companion for all sorts of gatherings. It gets loud enough to keep a small crowd entertained for hours but doesn't distort the sound at higher volumes. Plus, while it gives you thumping low-end, it doesn't overpower the highs, providing clear audio that fits get-togethers with friends and family.

What about battery life? It's not half bad! The device keeps the music pumping for up to 15 hours per charge, which should be more than enough for most users. And if your device runs out of juice, the Xtreme 3 has a handy built-in battery to replenish it so the party doesn't stop.

Overall, the JBL Xtreme 3 is a pretty solid choice for music lovers seeking excellent sound and rugged design. Sure, it's no longer the latest Xtreme model, but at $111 off, it's still quite attractive. Get yours at Walmart and save.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Bluetooth Speakers - Deals History
148 stories
22 May, 2025
Walmart slashes $111 off the JBL Xtreme 3, letting you enjoy epic sound for less
15 May, 2025
The popular JBL Boombox 3 gets a surprise $100 discount at Amazon
14 May, 2025
Get big sound for less with this exclusive JBL PartyBox Club 120 deal
07 May, 2025
The popular JBL Xtreme 4 drops to an all-time low on Amazon, but not for long
04 May, 2025
Get premium Bose sound for less with this rare SoundLink Max deal at Amazon
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Verizon customers thinking of leaving must choose carefully
T-Mobile and Verizon customers thinking of leaving must choose carefully
If your Pixel's battery drains too fast and overheats, you might want to delete this one app
If your Pixel's battery drains too fast and overheats, you might want to delete this one app
Next Tuesday's T-Mobile perks will include an impossibly awesome movie deal
Next Tuesday's T-Mobile perks will include an impossibly awesome movie deal
Xfinity customers are getting a free perk starting this weekend
Xfinity customers are getting a free perk starting this weekend
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
This Android tablet is so good everyone should own one
This Android tablet is so good everyone should own one

Latest News

Razer is going after thin-and-light gaming laptops with two new additions
Razer is going after thin-and-light gaming laptops with two new additions
Prolific leaker posts specs that differentiate iPhone Fold from its main rivals in the U.S.
Prolific leaker posts specs that differentiate iPhone Fold from its main rivals in the U.S.
Galaxy S25 Edge competitor to break world record while looking like older Edge phones
Galaxy S25 Edge competitor to break world record while looking like older Edge phones
These new tools show why Apple still leads where it counts in real life
These new tools show why Apple still leads where it counts in real life
WWDC 2025 will also feature updates to the iOS keyboard and Apple Pencil
WWDC 2025 will also feature updates to the iOS keyboard and Apple Pencil
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless