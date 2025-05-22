Walmart slashes $111 off the JBL Xtreme 3, letting you enjoy epic sound for less
Start the party without paying a premium price with this JBL Xtreme deal at Walmart.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
Looking for a big portable Bluetooth speaker with powerful sound and a JBL logo? The Xtreme 3 might be the right choice. This unit delivers bold sound with heavy bass, plus it goes for $111 off its original price at Walmart.
That brings the $329.95 speaker down to $218.95. However you look at it, that's a pretty sweet asking price. The $111 price cut is only available on the model in Blue, though, while the Camouflage and Black options sell for $110 off.
While older, the Xtreme 3 is still a pretty capable music companion, boasting a rugged design and an IP67 rating. That lets you bring it to a pool or beach party without worrying that water or sand will damage it.
What about battery life? It's not half bad! The device keeps the music pumping for up to 15 hours per charge, which should be more than enough for most users. And if your device runs out of juice, the Xtreme 3 has a handy built-in battery to replenish it so the party doesn't stop.
Overall, the JBL Xtreme 3 is a pretty solid choice for music lovers seeking excellent sound and rugged design. Sure, it's no longer the latest Xtreme model, but at $111 off, it's still quite attractive. Get yours at Walmart and save.
That brings the $329.95 speaker down to $218.95. However you look at it, that's a pretty sweet asking price. The $111 price cut is only available on the model in Blue, though, while the Camouflage and Black options sell for $110 off.
By the way, the Xtreme 4 also sells at discounted prices right now. For a limited time, Amazon lets you buy one for about $250, which is $130 off its original asking price. If you don't mind spending extra for Auracast support and a replaceable battery, this unit might better fit your needs.
While older, the Xtreme 3 is still a pretty capable music companion, boasting a rugged design and an IP67 rating. That lets you bring it to a pool or beach party without worrying that water or sand will damage it.
Speaking of parties, this large fella is a perfect companion for all sorts of gatherings. It gets loud enough to keep a small crowd entertained for hours but doesn't distort the sound at higher volumes. Plus, while it gives you thumping low-end, it doesn't overpower the highs, providing clear audio that fits get-togethers with friends and family.
Overall, the JBL Xtreme 3 is a pretty solid choice for music lovers seeking excellent sound and rugged design. Sure, it's no longer the latest Xtreme model, but at $111 off, it's still quite attractive. Get yours at Walmart and save.
22 May, 2025Walmart slashes $111 off the JBL Xtreme 3, letting you enjoy epic sound for less
15 May, 2025The popular JBL Boombox 3 gets a surprise $100 discount at Amazon
14 May, 2025Get big sound for less with this exclusive JBL PartyBox Club 120 deal
07 May, 2025The popular JBL Xtreme 4 drops to an all-time low on Amazon, but not for long
04 May, 2025Get premium Bose sound for less with this rare SoundLink Max deal at Amazon
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: