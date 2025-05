Walmart slashes $111 off the JBL Xtreme 3, letting you enjoy epic sound for less

Save 34% on the JBL Xtreme 3 at Walmart $218 95 $329 95 $111 off (34%) The JBL Xtreme 3 is a solid music companion with a rugged design, IP67 rating, and great sound that fits just about any gathering. The best part about it? It's on sale for 34% off its original price at Walmart! Buy at Walmart Save 34% on the JBL Xtreme 4 at Amazon $130 off (34%) The Xtreme 3's successor is also on sale for 34% off, but at Amazon. The unit has extras like a replaceable battery, slightly longer playtime, and Auracast support. Get yours and save with Amazon's limited-time sale. Buy at Amazon

Looking for a big portable Bluetooth speaker with powerful sound and a JBL logo? The Xtreme 3 might be the right choice. This unit delivers bold sound with heavy bass, plus it goes for $111 off its original price at Walmart.That brings the $329.95 speaker down to $218.95. However you look at it, that's a pretty sweet asking price. The $111 price cut is only available on the model in Blue, though, while the Camouflage and Black options sell for $110 off.By the way, the Xtreme 4 also sells at discounted prices right now. For a limited time, Amazon lets you buy one for about $250, which is $130 off its original asking price. If you don't mind spending extra for Auracast support and a replaceable battery, this unit might better fit your needs.While older, the Xtreme 3 is still a pretty capable music companion, boasting a rugged design and an IP67 rating. That lets you bring it to a pool or beach party without worrying that water or sand will damage it.Speaking of parties, this large fella is a perfect companion for all sorts of gatherings. It gets loud enough to keep a small crowd entertained for hours but doesn't distort the sound at higher volumes. Plus, while it gives you thumping low-end, it doesn't overpower the highs, providing clear audio that fits get-togethers with friends and family.What about battery life? It's not half bad! The device keeps the music pumping for up to 15 hours per charge, which should be more than enough for most users. And if your device runs out of juice, the Xtreme 3 has a handy built-in battery to replenish it so the party doesn't stop.Overall, the JBL Xtreme 3 is a pretty solid choice for music lovers seeking excellent sound and rugged design. Sure, it's no longer the latest Xtreme model, but at $111 off, it's still quite attractive. Get yours at Walmart and save.