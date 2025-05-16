Xfinity customers are getting a free perk starting this weekend

– Vito Forlenza, Vice President, Sports Entertainment, Comcast, May 2025.

Xfinity customers can watch MLS matches without having to open the Apple TV app | Image credit: Comcast

Also, sports fans should expect enhanced production and dedicated studio programming. As mentioned earlier, the matches can be found within the soccer hub on X1 and Stream. For even comfier access to the matches, X1 customers can simply say “MLS” into their voice remote to start watching.



Xfinity customers are about to receive a new freebie courtesy to Comcast. Starting this weekend, all Xfinity customers will be able to watch every MLS game completely free.Thanks to the partnership between Apple and Comcast, Xfinity customers will be offered the ultimate viewing experience for MLS Season Pass, which features every MLS game with no blackouts, along with in-depth coverage and analysis, exclusive content, and much more.MLS Sunday Night Soccer on X1 and Stream will launch on May 18, just in time for MLS’s special Rivalry Week double header. For the unaware, this weekend, Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF take on Orlando City SC, followed by MLS’s biggest rivalry when LA Galaxy meets LAFC.The weekly matches will be available within the channel guide on Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Stream app throughout the duration of the season. As expected, all Sunday Night Soccer matches on Xfinity will be available in both English and Spanish.