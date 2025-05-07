Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket

The popular JBL Xtreme 4 drops to an all-time low on Amazon, but not for long

JBL Xtreme 4 speaker placed on a reflective surface is surrounded by red lights.
About a week ago, Walmart improved its JBL Xtreme 4 deal, allowing music lovers to score a juicy $110 discount on the big-sized portable Bluetooth speaker. Well, Amazon is now taking things up a notch, giving you a massive 34% markdown on the same unit. In case you're wondering, that equates to $130 in savings!

The JBL Xtreme 4 is down by 34% on Amazon

$130 off (34%)
The JBL Xtreme 4 usually gets the best discounts at Walmart, but Amazon's latest sale beats all other price cuts we've come across. That's right, you can now buy this portable Bluetooth speaker at an all-time low! Act fast if you want to save $130 on the speaker because Amazon won't keep the promo live for too long.
Buy at Amazon

We usually find the best JBL Xtreme 4 deals at Walmart, but Amazon's latest bargain beats all previous discounts, effectively knocking the speaker down to its best price ever! So, if you're after big sound with extra bass and an affordable asking price, now's the time to get your JBL speaker!

Although it brings multiple upgrades over the previous model, the latest Xtreme speaker retains the same regular asking price of ~$380. That, naturally, is great news for users, but let's not focus on what exactly it brings to the table for that price.

First off, the unit is large and quite rugged. Like its predecessor, it comes with a shoulder strap for easier transportation, and its IP67 rating ensures it can withstand almost any backyard BBQ or pool party.

Apart from its durable design, the Xtreme 4 gets quite loud — its powerful sound can keep a medium-sized outdoor party entertained. In a typical JBL fashion, the unit delivers plenty of low-end, which makes it perfect for parties.

On top of that, this large fella can be connected with other speakers via Auracast. You'll need the JBL app to access this feature; the app also gives you EQ customizations, including a five-band customizable EQ and four presets to pick from.

Battery life is quite adequate, too. According to JBL, this Bluetooth speaker can keep the party going for up to 24 hours. You can extend the overall playtime with the Playtime Boost feature, but the longer listening time may come at the expense of sound quality. The device has a built-in power bank and a swappable battery that lets you extend the playtime even further. You must purchase another battery pack separately, so keep that in mind.

Overall, the JBL Xtreme 4 is an excellent portable Bluetooth speaker that fits almost any occasion. If you've been waiting for a significant price cut at Amazon, now's the time to act. And remember: this deal will only stay live for a limited time.
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones.
