T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
A national review board says the carrier’s 20% savings pitch isn’t as clear-cut as it seems
T-Mobile is planning to appeal a recent decision from the National Advertising Division (NAD), part of BBB National Programs, which says the carrier should stop making certain claims about how much customers can save by switching from another provider.
The issue started when Verizon filed a complaint challenging T-Mobile’s marketing, which said customers could save 20 percent by switching from Verizon. The NAD reviewed several materials and spots where T-Mobile made this claim, which include the below:
- A "Save on Every Plan" brochure
- Two commercials,
- "Top Three Plays of the Day"
- "Holidays Are Coming in Hot: Families: Save 20%"
- A T-Mobile USA press release
- T-Mobile’s Savings Calculator website
T-Mobile's "Save 20%" claim, which is still up on their website. | Image credit — T-Mobile
T-Mobile then proceeded to tell the NAD that it had already made changes to those ads. The company said it updated the messaging to clearly mention that the 20 percent savings also include perks like free streaming services. But even with those changes, the NAD decided that the main message was still misleading, and found that customers would likely think the savings were based only on lower plan prices — not extra perks.
According to the NAD, most people don’t expect the value of third-party streaming services to be included in a price comparison. So when T-Mobile said customers could save 20 percent, it gave the impression that their plans are cheaper on their own, without adding in other benefits.
The NAD also pointed out that T-Mobile’s updated fine print wasn’t good enough. The savings claim depends on having at least three lines at a specific plan level and includes extra costs related to streaming services. But those important details weren’t easy to spot or understand. That could leave customers confused or misled about what they’re really saving.
Because of all that, the NAD recommended that T-Mobile stop using the 20 percent savings claim in its advertising altogether.
However, T-Mobile disagrees with the decision and plans to appeal it. In a statement, the company said it is disappointed with the outcome and will take the case to the National Advertising Review Board, or NARB, which handles appeals.
As a customer, I think it’s more important than ever for wireless carriers to be upfront and honest in their advertising. We’re already dealing with price hikes, hidden fees, and confusing plan structures. When companies stretch the truth or hide the full picture behind flashy savings claims, it just adds to the feeling that they’re not looking out for us. If anything, moves like this only make it harder to trust them again.
We've reached out to T-Mobile for a comment and will update the story when we have a response.
