T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal

then proceeded to tell the NAD that it had already made changes to those ads. The company said it updated the messaging to clearly mention that the 20 percent savings also include perks like free streaming services. But even with those changes, the NAD decided that the main message was still misleading, and found that customers would likely think the savings were based only on lower plan prices — not extra perks.According to the NAD, most people don’t expect the value of third-party streaming services to be included in a price comparison. So whensaid customers could save 20 percent, it gave the impression that their plans are cheaper on their own, without adding in other benefits.The NAD also pointed out that’s updated fine print wasn’t good enough. The savings claim depends on having at least three lines at a specific plan level and includes extra costs related to streaming services. But those important details weren’t easy to spot or understand. That could leave customers confused or misled about what they’re really saving.Because of all that, the NAD recommended thatstop using the 20 percent savings claim in its advertising altogether.However,disagrees with the decision and plans to appeal it. In a statement, the company said it is disappointed with the outcome and will take the case to the National Advertising Review Board, or NARB, which handles appeals.As a customer, I think it’s more important than ever for wireless carriers to be upfront and honest in their advertising. We’re already dealing with price hikes, hidden fees, and confusing plan structures. When companies stretch the truth or hide the full picture behind flashy savings claims, it just adds to the feeling that they’re not looking out for us. If anything, moves like this only make it harder to trust them again.