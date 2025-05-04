Refurbished iPhone 14 Pro from just $466

Get premium Bose sound for less with this rare SoundLink Max deal at Amazon

Don't mind paying a premium price for top-shelf Bose sound that you can share with others? With its multiple features, exceptional sound and rugged design, the Bose SoundLink Max might be just right for you. That said, its ~$400 asking price makes it a tough choice for many. Fortunately, Amazon's latest deal helps you get one at a more affordable price! Right now, you can save $70 on both colorways.

The Bose SoundLink Max is 18% off at Amazon

$70 off (18%)
The Bose SoundLink Max has become more affordable at Amazon, but not for long. Right now, you can buy this rugged unit with excellent sound quality for $70 off its original price. This sale won't last too long, so act fast and get yours before it's too late.
Buy at Amazon

Let's get something straight right off the bat: the SoundLink Max rarely goes on sale, at least at the e-commerce giant. That makes this latest sale quite attractive in our opinion. Still, the unit has been $100 off in the past, including last month at Walmart. In case you're wondering, that merchant doesn't match Amazon's current promo and sells the unit at its original asking price.

The SoundLink Max isn't the lightest portable Bluetooth speaker money can buy, weighing in at 4.6 lbs. That said, most users shouldn't have an issue carrying it around in a backpack while enjoying its premium audio. Speaking of which, this unit delivers bold stereo sound with deep bass, crisp highs and balanced mids — and it gets quite loud. Keep in mind that you might need to tune the EQ settings if you want a punchier sound.

What about extras? Firstly, this buddy helps keep your devices charged while streaming via its USB-C charging port. It also packs a 3.5mm audio jack for wired listening and supports multiple codecs, including SBC, AAC, and aptX adaptive.

On top of that, it works with Google Fast Pair for a quick and seamless connection. There's even Bluetooth Multipoint on deck, allowing you to switch between devices without losing a beat. Battery-wise, you can expect the SoundLink Max to keep your favorite tunes going for up to 20 hours per charge.

Overall, while pricey, the SoundLink Max is a high-end music companion most users should be happy to have. If you've always wanted to get one without paying top dollar, jump on Amazon's limited-time promo and save $70.
