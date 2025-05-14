Extra discounts on iPads at BackMarket
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!

Get big sound for less with this exclusive JBL PartyBox Club 120 deal

The JBL PartyBox Club 120 is a top choice for large gatherings with its big sound and built-in lights. And now, this exclusive sale makes it absolutely irresistible!

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holds the JBL PartyBox Club 120 by its handle at the beach.
Want to ensure that any event can be turned into an unforgettable party? In that case, you might want to consider a party speaker. One standout choice is the JBL PartyBox Club 120, which is currently down by a whopping 30% at Woot in brand-new condition and with an included manufacturer's warranty.

Save 30% on the JBL PartyBox Club 120

$279 95
$399 95
$120 off (30%)
The JBL PartyBox Club 120 is a big-sized party speaker with big, bold, bass-heavy sound. It features built-in mic and guitar ports and even comes with a light show. The best part about it? You can get it at an irresistible 30% discount with Woot's exclusive sale. The unit arrives with a one-year anufacturer's warranty.
Buy at Woot

JBL PartyBox Club 120: 15% off at Walmart

$339
$399 95
$61 off (15%)
Walmart also sells the JBL PartyBox Club 120 at discounted prices, though its offer doesn't quite match Woot's. Still, if you prefer shopping at this seller, you'll be pleased to know you can save 15% on the big-sized party speaker.
Buy at Walmart


In other words, you can get this large music companion with built-in lights and dual mic and guitar inputs for only $279.95 instead of $399.95. That's a solid $120 discount you won't see at any other merchant right now, including Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy.

Still, if you prefer buying Bluetooth speakers at one of those retailers, we'd recommend Walmart. Over there, you can find the same unit for $61 off its original price (which doesn't sound as appealing if you ask us).

With big size comes big sound, and the PartyBox Club 120 delivers on that front with a solid 160W output, booming bass, and clear vocals. But it won't just entertain your guests with audio — you also get built-in lights that sync to the beat. The JBL PartyBox app lets you customize patterns and colors, keeping the dancefloor exciting at all times.

Need an even louder soundstage? No problem! The companion app lets you connect your unit to other compatible speakers via Auracast, such as the JBL Xtreme 4. Speaking of this bad boy, the PartyBox Club 120 features a replaceable battery just like the latest Xtreme model. That means you can extend total playtime by swapping another battery once the device runs out of juice. You can purchase the replaceable battery separately.

But how long can this fella last per charge? You can expect a total playtime of up to 12 hours, though the light show and higher volumes might cut that down. That said, you can always plug it into mains power and enjoy your favorite tunes while the battery replenishes.

Ultimately, the JBL PartyBox Club 120 is intended for large gatherings. It's big and can't fit inside a backpack, but it delivers excellent bass-heavy sound and keeps everyone engaged with its built-in lights. The guitar and mic ports are also here, letting you unleash your imagination during karaoke nights. On top of all that, it's down by 30% at Woot, making it absolutely irresistible.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Bluetooth Speakers - Deals History
146 stories
14 May, 2025
Get big sound for less with this exclusive JBL PartyBox Club 120 deal
07 May, 2025
The popular JBL Xtreme 4 drops to an all-time low on Amazon, but not for long
04 May, 2025
Get premium Bose sound for less with this rare SoundLink Max deal at Amazon
30 Apr, 2025
Walmart just improved its JBL Xtreme 4 deal — save $110 while it lasts
25 Apr, 2025
The quality JBL Flip 6 hits its best price of 2025, but only for a short while
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Latest News

Honor Magic V5 rumor hints at a spec that could outlast every foldable rival
Honor Magic V5 rumor hints at a spec that could outlast every foldable rival
Google testing new feature that turns the Search app into Reddit
Google testing new feature that turns the Search app into Reddit
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 size comparison and thickness finally leak, Fold 6 left in the dust
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 size comparison and thickness finally leak, Fold 6 left in the dust
The OnePlus 15 is already in development and may sacrifice its specs in one area
The OnePlus 15 is already in development and may sacrifice its specs in one area
iPhone 17 Air will use Apple Intelligence to offset its reduced battery life
iPhone 17 Air will use Apple Intelligence to offset its reduced battery life
You can already pre-order iPhone 17 cases
You can already pre-order iPhone 17 cases
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless