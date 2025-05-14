Get big sound for less with this exclusive JBL PartyBox Club 120 deal
The JBL PartyBox Club 120 is a top choice for large gatherings with its big sound and built-in lights. And now, this exclusive sale makes it absolutely irresistible!
Want to ensure that any event can be turned into an unforgettable party? In that case, you might want to consider a party speaker. One standout choice is the JBL PartyBox Club 120, which is currently down by a whopping 30% at Woot in brand-new condition and with an included manufacturer's warranty.
In other words, you can get this large music companion with built-in lights and dual mic and guitar inputs for only $279.95 instead of $399.95. That's a solid $120 discount you won't see at any other merchant right now, including Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy.
With big size comes big sound, and the PartyBox Club 120 delivers on that front with a solid 160W output, booming bass, and clear vocals. But it won't just entertain your guests with audio — you also get built-in lights that sync to the beat. The JBL PartyBox app lets you customize patterns and colors, keeping the dancefloor exciting at all times.
But how long can this fella last per charge? You can expect a total playtime of up to 12 hours, though the light show and higher volumes might cut that down. That said, you can always plug it into mains power and enjoy your favorite tunes while the battery replenishes.
Ultimately, the JBL PartyBox Club 120 is intended for large gatherings. It's big and can't fit inside a backpack, but it delivers excellent bass-heavy sound and keeps everyone engaged with its built-in lights. The guitar and mic ports are also here, letting you unleash your imagination during karaoke nights. On top of all that, it's down by 30% at Woot, making it absolutely irresistible.
Still, if you prefer buying Bluetooth speakers at one of those retailers, we'd recommend Walmart. Over there, you can find the same unit for $61 off its original price (which doesn't sound as appealing if you ask us).
Need an even louder soundstage? No problem! The companion app lets you connect your unit to other compatible speakers via Auracast, such as the JBL Xtreme 4. Speaking of this bad boy, the PartyBox Club 120 features a replaceable battery just like the latest Xtreme model. That means you can extend total playtime by swapping another battery once the device runs out of juice. You can purchase the replaceable battery separately.
