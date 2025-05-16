Next Tuesday's T-Mobile perks will include an impossibly awesome movie deal

T-Mobile









Yes, the summer's first blockbuster movie is opening on Friday, May 23, and on Tuesday, May 20, you can apparently score a $5 ticket to a showing near you. All "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" showings are eligible, mind you, including in IMAX, so depending on where you live and your day and time of choice, you're looking at some potentially very hefty discounts here.





T-Mobile Tuesdays section of your (love-it-or-hate-it) All you need to do to take advantage of this special offer is check theTuesdays section of your (love-it-or-hate-it) T-Life app on May 20, save the deal, and then head over to Atom to book your discounted movie ticket.

That last step, of course, doesn't have to be completed on Tuesday, but just to be safe, you might as well do it all in one go. After all, the previous installment in the hugely successful Mission: Impossible franchise grossed close to $600 million around the world, and as its (sub) title suggests, "The Final Reckoning" is supposed to be the culmination of Tom Cruise's nearly three-decade-long efforts to save cinema... and flaunt his immortality. In other words, it may not be easy to find premiere-week tickets around you, let alone deeply discounted ones.





Alongside this rare entertainment promotion, T-Mobile subscribers will be able to get a free Auntie Anne's original pretzel and $5 Qdoba discounts next Tuesday too, as well as the chance to win a new Motorola Razr foldable. Not great, not bad.

When's the last time theTuesdays program served up a reward that virtually anyone could enjoy without quibble, objection, or nostalgia for the good old days when the "Un-carrier" constantly overshadowed the competition with the greatest freebies and perks for the entire family?