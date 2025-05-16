Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Next Tuesday's T-Mobile perks will include an impossibly awesome movie deal

If you're looking forward to the summer's first blockbuster movie, you should check the T-Mobile Tuesdays section of your T-Life app on May 20.

T-Mobile Tuesdays deal for discounted Mission Impossible tickets
When's the last time the T-Mobile Tuesdays program served up a reward that virtually anyone could enjoy without quibble, objection, or nostalgia for the good old days when the "Un-carrier" constantly overshadowed the competition with the greatest freebies and perks for the entire family?

I'm not talking about complimentary items like tote bags or pint glasses that are... nice but pretty worthless or free chicken deals that are not always accessible to everyone. Instead, next week's main promo looks like it has the potential to unite the nation in saving some money on something we're all excited for.

Yes, the summer's first blockbuster movie is opening on Friday, May 23, and on Tuesday, May 20, you can apparently score a $5 ticket to a showing near you. All "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" showings are eligible, mind you, including in IMAX, so depending on where you live and your day and time of choice, you're looking at some potentially very hefty discounts here.

All you need to do to take advantage of this special offer is check the T-Mobile Tuesdays section of your (love-it-or-hate-it) T-Life app on May 20, save the deal, and then head over to Atom to book your discounted movie ticket.

That last step, of course, doesn't have to be completed on Tuesday, but just to be safe, you might as well do it all in one go. After all, the previous installment in the hugely successful Mission: Impossible franchise grossed close to $600 million around the world, and as its (sub) title suggests, "The Final Reckoning" is supposed to be the culmination of Tom Cruise's nearly three-decade-long efforts to save cinema... and flaunt his immortality. In other words, it may not be easy to find premiere-week tickets around you, let alone deeply discounted ones. 

Alongside this rare entertainment promotion, T-Mobile subscribers will be able to get a free Auntie Anne's original pretzel and $5 Qdoba discounts next Tuesday too, as well as the chance to win a new Motorola Razr foldable. Not great, not bad.
Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.
