Prolific leaker posts specs that differentiate iPhone Fold from its main rivals in the U.S.

A prolific leaker reveals the latest rumored specs for the iPhone Fold's two displays.
If you want to be the first on your block with an iPhone Fold, you might want to start combing through your couch for loose change now. The first foldable to run iOS could be available late next year or early in 2027, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said today in his weekly PowerOn newsletter that he expects the device to carry a price in the $2,000 range.
While not a perfect comparison because it is available now and the iPhone Fold is not, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is priced at $1,900 for the 256GB model. Additionally, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold, also currently available, costs $1,800 for the unit with the same amount of storage. Still, it wouldn't be surprising to see Apple demand a premium price for its first foldable iPhone model.
Prolific Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station has posted the latest rumored specs for the iPhone Fold, which include purported dimensions for the handset's internal and external displays. He says that the internal screen will feature an aspect ratio of 14.1:10, while the external display's aspect ratio will be 14.6:10. If these numbers are legit, the iPhone Fold's internal display will be shorter and wider compared to the tablet-sized internal screen on the Galaxy Z Fold 6, which carries an aspect ratio of 20.9:18. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold's perfectly square tablet-sized display (which carries a 1:1 aspect ratio) means that its internal display is narrower than the one inside the iPhone Fold, but is taller.
Weibo post and translated version from leaker Digital Chat Station. | Image credit-Weibo
The leaker says that the iPhone Fold will sport an under-display camera for the foldable tablet-sized display. The cover display will use a punch-hole camera according to Digital Chat Station's Weibo post. There will be a side-mounted Touch ID fingerprint sensor replacing Face ID.
Previously, Digital Chat Station said that the iPhone Fold external screen will weigh in at 5.49 inches and feature a 1422 x 2088 resolution. The internal screen will use a 7.76-inch foldable display with a 1920 x 2713 resolution.
The foldable phone market has been waiting for an entry from Apple for a long time, with some analysts saying that the segment would remain niche until Apple was ready to throw a foldable iPhone into the ring. More and more, it is looking as though this will be a certainty in the next year or two. Apple is also expected to introduce a new hinge that helps eliminate the scourge of foldable phones, the crease found on the internal display.
