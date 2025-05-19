Prolific leaker posts specs that differentiate iPhone Fold from its main rivals in the U.S.

iPhone Fold , you might want to start combing through your couch for loose change now. The first foldable to run iOS could be available late next year or early in 2027, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said today If you want to be the first on your block with an, you might want to start combing through your couch for loose change now. The first foldable to run iOS could be available late next year or early in 2027, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said today in his weekly PowerOn newsletter that he expects the device to carry a price in the $2,000 range.









iPhone Fold 's internal display will be shorter and wider compared to the tablet-sized internal screen on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 , which carries an aspect ratio of 20.9:18. The Pixel 9 Pro Fold 's perfectly square tablet-sized display (which carries a 1:1 aspect ratio) means that its internal display is narrower than the one inside the iPhone Fold , but is taller. Prolific Weibo leaker Digital Chat Station has posted the latest rumored specs for the iPhone Fold , which include purported dimensions for the handset's internal and external displays. He says that the internal screen will feature an aspect ratio of 14.1:10, while the external display's aspect ratio will be 14.6:10. If these numbers are legit, the's internal display will be shorter and wider compared to the tablet-sized internal screen on the, which carries an aspect ratio of 20.9:18. The's perfectly square tablet-sized display (which carries a 1:1 aspect ratio) means that its internal display is narrower than the one inside the, but is taller.





The leaker says that the iPhone Fold will sport an under-display camera for the foldable tablet-sized display. The cover display will use a punch-hole camera according to Digital Chat Station's Weibo post. There will be a side-mounted Touch ID fingerprint sensor replacing Face ID.







Previously, Digital Chat Station said that the iPhone Fold external screen will weigh in at 5.49 inches and feature a 1422 x 2088 resolution. The internal screen will use a 7.76-inch foldable display with a 1920 x 2713 resolution.





