Galaxy S25 Edge competitor to break world record while looking like older Edge phones
Keeping the Edge alive.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is out, and the tech industry is now waiting for its direct rival: the iPhone 17 Air. However, another competitor is already being mass-produced and is poised to break a world record for the slimmest smartphone with a curved screen.
The Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ is going to be 5.95 mm thick, which means it’s ever so slightly behind the Galaxy S25 Edge, which measures at 5.8 mm. But the Hot 60 Pro+ also does something that the Samsung phone — despite having “Edge” in the name — does not. The Infinix phone will have curved edges for its screen, something that older Samsung Galaxy Edge phones used to do.
The Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ also seems to be going for Samsung’s iconic triple-camera setup on the rear.
The reception to this announcement was, as expected, quite critical. Many tech enthusiasts are still asking why the Galaxy S25 Edge exists and why phone manufacturers are pivoting towards even slimmer phones with smaller batteries. It very much seems like a contest taking place between these companies, rather than innovation that users have asked for.
According to reports, the iPhone 17 Air will beat both the Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ and the Galaxy S25 Edge in thickness. It will measure at just 5.5 mm, but it will also come with a laughably low 2,800 mAh battery, and it’s highly unlikely that Apple will use a high-density battery.
So if you’re into super slim phones…pick your poison, I suppose.
In addition to breaking the aforementioned world record, the Infinix Hot 60 Pro+ will also very likely come with a better battery than the Galaxy S25 Edge. Samsung’s slim flagship has a battery capacity of 3,900 mAh, and Infinix may try to beat that by including a high-density battery in the Hot 60 Pro+.
Pictures of the upcoming Infinix Hot 60 Pro+. | Image credit — Ice Universe
And while the phone looks quite good on paper, I am a bit wary of Infinix phones in general after my experience with them. In most regions where the company operates — usually developing markets with less buying power — its phones are filled with advertisements. These can usually be toggled off, but they’re often enabled again after a software update. Other than that, however, Infinix phones provide really good value for your money.
