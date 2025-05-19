Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Razer is going after thin-and-light gaming laptops with two new additions

Built for speed, style, and AI smarts — plus a battery warranty that sets a new standard.

Laptops
Image of the Razer Blade 16 on a desk beside a monitor, mouse, and keyboard
Razer just announced two new gaming laptops, and they’re both big updates. The redesigned Blade 14 and a refreshed Blade 16 are here, now powered by NVIDIA’s latest RTX 50 series Laptop GPUs and AMD’s new AI-focused processors.

The Razer Blade 14

Razer Blade 14 laptop. | Images credit — Razer

Starting with the Blade 14, this is Razer’s thinnest 14-inch gaming laptop yet. It’s just 15.7 mm thick at its slimmest point and weighs 1.63 kg, making it easy to carry around. But don’t let the size fool you — it's built for serious performance. With a new thermal design to keep things cool, the Blade 14 can be configured with up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Laptop GPU and the AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 processor.

The processor delivers up to 50 TOPS of AI performance and supports features like Recall, Cocreate, and Live Captions. It also runs at speeds of up to 5.0 GHz and supports up to 64 GB of ultra-fast LPDDR5X memory, making it a strong choice for both gaming and content creation.

The 14-inch 3K OLED display is another standout feature, offering a 120 Hz refresh rate, 0.2 ms response time, NVIDIA G-SYNC support, and 100% DCI-P3 color accuracy. With up to 11 hours of battery life, support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, USB4 ports, and a full-size HDMI 2.1 port, the Blade 14 is built for flexibility and long-lasting use.

The Razer Blade 16

Razer Blade 16 laptop. | Images credit — Razer

Over on the Blade 16, Razer is now offering a new configuration with the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU (up to 115 W TGP), the same AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 processor, and a high-refresh 240 Hz QHD+ OLED display. It also includes 32 GB of LPDDR5X memory for heavy multitasking and smooth gameplay.

Both laptops come with a two-year battery warranty, as well as Razer’s well-regarded customer service team. For extra coverage, RazerCare is available in select regions for up to three additional years of support.

The Blade 14 is priced at $2299.99 USD, while the Blade 16 starts at $2399.99 USD. Both are available exclusively from Razer.com, RazerStores in the US, and select global retailers. The Blade 14 Mercury edition is only available in the US, UK, and EU.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

