Rugged excellence Garmin Instinct 3 gets its first-ever discount on Amazon

The Garmin Instinct 3 is on sale for the first time with a limited-time $50 discount at Amazon.
Looking for a rugged wearable with an AMOLED display, multi-day battery life, and many fitness features? Look no further than the Garmin Instinct 3! Released earlier this year, the 45mm AMOLED version will typically set you back nearly $450, but not right now.
For a limited time, Amazon lets you save 11% on this impressive GPS watch. That's some $50 in savings, which may sound modest, but it's the unit's first-ever discount. If you're looking for a cheaper alternative, the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar is also on sale at the e-commerce giant, offered for 36% off its ~$400 asking price.
We've spent some time with the Instinct 3 and were absolutely thrilled with it. First off, it's quite lightweight for a rugged device, which is always a plus. More impressively, it supports various built-in activity profiles, including less common ones like ice skating, horseback riding, and kayaking.
As we've noted in our Garmin Instinct 3 review, the device delivers highly accurate GPS tracking and heart rate monitoring. However, it doesn’t support ECG apps, since it uses an older heart-rate sensor — not a dealbreaker for most, but still worth pointing out.
One thing to note before jumping on this sale is that the Instinct 3 doesn't have a touchscreen. While it uses an AMOLED panel, you still navigate through widgets and apps using physical buttons.
Overall, the Instinct 3 is one of the best Garmin watches you can find in 2025. It's considerably cheaper than options like the Fenix 8 Series, but checks all the boxes you could need in a durable sports watch. Get yours at Amazon and save $50.
And that's just the beginning! You've got specialized workout features like training readiness, acute load, training status, and more. Those let you discover the optimal time for working out, how productive your training sessions are, and more. Another highly appreciated extra is the built-in flashlight that makes nighttime activities much more comfortable.
On the bright side, battery life is excellent. You get an incredible 18 days in smartwatch mode. Even with an always-on display, the unit can stay on your wrist for about a week between charges.
22 May, 2025
