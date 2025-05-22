Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!

Rugged excellence Garmin Instinct 3 gets its first-ever discount on Amazon

The Garmin Instinct 3 is on sale for the first time with a limited-time $50 discount at Amazon.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holds the Garmin Instinct 3, showcasing its AMOLED display and rugged design.
Looking for a rugged wearable with an AMOLED display, multi-day battery life, and many fitness features? Look no further than the Garmin Instinct 3! Released earlier this year, the 45mm AMOLED version will typically set you back nearly $450, but not right now.

For a limited time, Amazon lets you save 11% on this impressive GPS watch. That's some $50 in savings, which may sound modest, but it's the unit's first-ever discount. If you're looking for a cheaper alternative, the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar is also on sale at the e-commerce giant, offered for 36% off its ~$400 asking price.

Garmin Instinct 3, 45mm: $50 off

$50 off (11%)
This limited time sale at Amazon brings you the first-ever Garmin Instinct 3 discount. For a short while, you can buy the rugged GPS watch with impressive GPS and heart rate tracking accuracy for $50 off its original price. Get yours and save before it's too late.
Buy at Amazon

Garmin Instinct 2 Solar: $145 off at Amazon

$145 off (36%)
The Garmin Instinct 2 Solar might be a better fit for budget-conscious users who don't need an AMOLED display on their timepiece. This fella offers unlimited battery life with daily solar charging and is $145 off at Amazon.
Buy at Amazon

We've spent some time with the Instinct 3 and were absolutely thrilled with it. First off, it's quite lightweight for a rugged device, which is always a plus. More impressively, it supports various built-in activity profiles, including less common ones like ice skating, horseback riding, and kayaking.

And that's just the beginning! You've got specialized workout features like training readiness, acute load, training status, and more. Those let you discover the optimal time for working out, how productive your training sessions are, and more. Another highly appreciated extra is the built-in flashlight that makes nighttime activities much more comfortable.

As we've noted in our Garmin Instinct 3 review, the device delivers highly accurate GPS tracking and heart rate monitoring. However, it doesn’t support ECG apps, since it uses an older heart-rate sensor — not a dealbreaker for most, but still worth pointing out.

On the bright side, battery life is excellent. You get an incredible 18 days in smartwatch mode. Even with an always-on display, the unit can stay on your wrist for about a week between charges.

One thing to note before jumping on this sale is that the Instinct 3 doesn't have a touchscreen. While it uses an AMOLED panel, you still navigate through widgets and apps using physical buttons.

Overall, the Instinct 3 is one of the best Garmin watches you can find in 2025. It's considerably cheaper than options like the Fenix 8 Series, but checks all the boxes you could need in a durable sports watch. Get yours at Amazon and save $50.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova
Garmin Smartwatches - Deals History
126 stories
22 May, 2025
Rugged excellence Garmin Instinct 3 gets its first-ever discount on Amazon
18 May, 2025
Amazon launches a rare Garmin Forerunner 265 promo you just can't pass up
16 May, 2025
The supreme Garmin Fenix 8 finally receives its first-ever discount at these retailers
05 May, 2025
Now's your chance to grab the Garmin Venu 3 with a fantastic $100 discount
03 May, 2025
The budget Garmin Forerunner 165 Music is selling like hotcakes at its best price of 2025
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile and Verizon customers thinking of leaving must choose carefully
T-Mobile and Verizon customers thinking of leaving must choose carefully
If your Pixel's battery drains too fast and overheats, you might want to delete this one app
If your Pixel's battery drains too fast and overheats, you might want to delete this one app
Next Tuesday's T-Mobile perks will include an impossibly awesome movie deal
Next Tuesday's T-Mobile perks will include an impossibly awesome movie deal
Xfinity customers are getting a free perk starting this weekend
Xfinity customers are getting a free perk starting this weekend
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
This Android tablet is so good everyone should own one
This Android tablet is so good everyone should own one

Latest News

Razer is going after thin-and-light gaming laptops with two new additions
Razer is going after thin-and-light gaming laptops with two new additions
Prolific leaker posts specs that differentiate iPhone Fold from its main rivals in the U.S.
Prolific leaker posts specs that differentiate iPhone Fold from its main rivals in the U.S.
Galaxy S25 Edge competitor to break world record while looking like older Edge phones
Galaxy S25 Edge competitor to break world record while looking like older Edge phones
These new tools show why Apple still leads where it counts in real life
These new tools show why Apple still leads where it counts in real life
WWDC 2025 will also feature updates to the iOS keyboard and Apple Pencil
WWDC 2025 will also feature updates to the iOS keyboard and Apple Pencil
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless