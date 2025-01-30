Order the Galaxy S25 now and get free credit!
Save $130 and grab the powerful JBL Xtreme 3 at a great price with this offer

A JBL Xtreme 3 on a white background.
Walmart may be selling the incredibly loud JBL Xtreme 4 at a sweet discount, but Best Buy is offering the JBL Xtreme 3 at a much cheaper price, making it the obvious choice.

Right now, bargain hunters in the market for a new party speaker can grab the JBL Xtreme 3 for just $199.99. Given that it usually goes for $329.99, you're looking at scoring $130 in savings if you take advantage of this offer while it's still up for grabs.

JBL Xtreme 3: Save $130!

$199 99
$329 99
$130 off (39%)
Grab the JBL Xtreme 3 at a $130 discount at Best Buy and score one for just under $200. The speaker delivers a loud sound and has great durability. It can even charge your phone. Don't miss out and save on this party speaker while you can!
Buy at BestBuy


The JBL Xtreme 3 was built as a speaker for large gatherings. It delivers loud sound, and if you need more power, you can always pair it with another JBL speaker via its PartyBoost feature.

In addition to amazing audio capabilities, our friend here packs a high IP67 dust and water resistance rating and is quite durable. It has full protection against dust and can survive submersion up to 3 feet for around 30 minutes. What's more, it has solid battery life, delivering up to 15 hours of listening time on a single charge. And if that's not enough, it can double as a power bank and charge your phone while playing your songs.

All in all, the JBL Xtreme 3 doesn’t just deliver excellent sound, it’s built to last and ensures your phone never runs out of power. On top of that, it's a true bargain at its current price at Best Buy. So, don’t wait too long! Hit that offer button at the beginning of this article and grab a brand-new JBL Xtreme 3 at a huge discount now while you still can!
