Incredibly loud JBL Xtreme 4 is now selling at a sweet discount at Walmart

The JBL Xtreme 4 portable Bluetooth speaker hangs by its strap on a bike in a sandy outdoor setting.
During our deal hunt today, we found a sweet Walmart offer on the loud JBL Xtreme 4 Bluetooth speaker, letting you snag this bad boy for just $309.99. Given that the device usually goes for around $380, you're looking at savings of about $70 if you act fast and pull the trigger on this offer.

You should indeed act quickly, as the discount is shrinking. A few weeks ago, Walmart offered an $84 price cut, and you never know when the markdown could drop again. Given how awesome JBL's latest Xtreme speaker is, you definitely don't want to miss out on getting it at a sweet discount.

JBL Xtreme 4: Save $70 at Walmart!

$309 99
$379 95
$70 off (18%)
Walmart is offering a sweet $70 discount on the loud JBL Xtreme 4, allowing you to grab one for just under $310. The speaker offers loud sound, great durability, and it can even double as a power bank. Don't waste time and save while you can!
Buy at Walmart


The JBL Xtreme 4 was designed as a party speaker. This means it offers a great, loud sound and can deliver audio to an entire gathering. However, it's also on the larger side, so it's not a compact speaker that you can easily put in a backpack.

That said, it does come with a shoulder strap for easier carrying. You can also bring it anywhere you go, having peace of mind that it’s built to last. Boasting a solid IP67 dust and water resistance rating, this bad boy has full protection against dust particles and can withstand immersion in water up to about 3.3 feet for 30 minutes without taking any damage.

To top it off, it delivers up to 24 hours of playtime on a single charge and can even double as a power bank to charge your phone. What's more, the speaker supports fast charging, so even if the battery runs low, a 10-minute charge provides up to two hours of listening time.

All in all, the JBL Xtreme 4 brings a lot to the table, packing great sound, awesome durability, and dependable battery life. Therefore, we encourage you to save on one now while you still can!
