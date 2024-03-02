Turn up the heat at your next party and grab the light show-capable JBL Pulse 4 for 48% off its price on Amazon

JBL Pulse 4: Save $121! Get a brand-new JBL Pulse 4 for a $121 off its price on Amazon through this sweet offer. The speaker has awesome sound, is light show-capable, and can be paired with other JBL speakers. The speaker is a great bargain, so be sure to snatch one at a discounted price now! $121 off (48%) Buy at Amazon

As a properfor parties and big gatherings, the JBL Pulse 4 is capable of delivering an awesome and pretty loud sound thanks to its 360-degree speaker array. Additionally, it supports JBL's PartyBoost functionality, which lets you turn up the heat by pairing this bad boy with other JBL speakers as long as they also support PartyBoost.But the JBL Pulse 4's great sound capabilities and discounted price aren't the only reasons why this speaker rocks. Our handsome fella also sports a 360-degree LED light show with four distinct profiles, taking your party to the next level. On top of that, it has an IPX7 water-resistance rating, allowing it to survive water submersion at up to 3 feet for 30 minutes.As for battery life, the JBL Pulse 4 should be able to last you up to 12 hours on a single charge. That said, it may not be able to survive for that long if you are using it at its full capabilities, as battery life depends on how loudly you're playing your music.With its great sound, gorgeous light show, and now a more budget-friendly price tag, the JBL Pulse 4 is a true bargain. Therefore, be sure to get one now while it's available at a huge discount!