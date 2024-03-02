Turn up the heat at your next party and grab the light show-capable JBL Pulse 4 for 48% off its price on Amazon

Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We are back with another amazing deal, allowing you to feel the pulse of savings one more time. The budget-friendly JBL Pulse 4 Bluetooth speaker is currently available at a pretty awesome 48% discount on Amazon, letting you snag one for $121 off its price if, of course, you pull the trigger on this deal right now!

Furthermore, both color options are currently enjoying the same price cut, letting you score sweet savings no matter which color option you go for. However, be sure to act quickly, as this offer has been available for a few weeks now, and Amazon may decide to make it a thing of the past soon.

The speaker has awesome sound, is light show-capable, and can be paired with other JBL speakers.
As a proper Bluetooth speaker for parties and big gatherings, the JBL Pulse 4 is capable of delivering an awesome and pretty loud sound thanks to its 360-degree speaker array. Additionally, it supports JBL's PartyBoost functionality, which lets you turn up the heat by pairing this bad boy with other JBL speakers as long as they also support PartyBoost.

But the JBL Pulse 4's great sound capabilities and discounted price aren't the only reasons why this speaker rocks. Our handsome fella also sports a 360-degree LED light show with four distinct profiles, taking your party to the next level. On top of that, it has an IPX7 water-resistance rating, allowing it to survive water submersion at up to 3 feet for 30 minutes.

As for battery life, the JBL Pulse 4 should be able to last you up to 12 hours on a single charge. That said, it may not be able to survive for that long if you are using it at its full capabilities, as battery life depends on how loudly you're playing your music.

With its great sound, gorgeous light show, and now a more budget-friendly price tag, the JBL Pulse 4 is a true bargain. Therefore, be sure to get one now while it's available at a huge discount!

