These 'premium' JBL true wireless earbuds are an absolutely incredible bargain today only

Don't get us wrong, the AirPods and Galaxy Buds families undeniably include some of the best products of their kind money can buy right now, but at the same time, there are plenty of other brands and companies that sell objectively good earbuds of their own at very competitive prices.





JBL, for instance, which just so happens to be owned by Harman, which is in turn owned by none other than Samsung, was ranked fourth in worldwide sales of TWS (true wireless stereo) "hearables" last year , behind Apple, Xiaomi, and of course, Samsung.





The brand's "premium" Live 300 option is only one great example of a decidedly feature-packed and budget-friendly alternative to the industry-leading AirPods, setting you back a measly $37.99 a pair in your choice of black or blue colors... if you hurry.





Unveiled all the way back in 2019 and originally priced at a somewhat extravagant $149.95, these bad boys are "regularly" available nowadays for anywhere between $60 and $75. That's already a very reasonable price to pay for "JBL Signature Sound" technology, IPX5 water resistance, Ambient Aware functionality, and up to 20 hours of battery life, so you might not want to miss today's special opportunity of lowering that to under 40 bucks.





There are obviously no strings attached here, and even better, no refurbished or "open box" compromises to take into consideration before making your final buying decision. These brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units backed by a full 1-year manufacturer warranty have definitely entered impulse buy territory, but you only have (less than) 24 hours to listen to that impulse.





