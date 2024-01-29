Delicious Walmart deal knocks the JBL Flip 6 down to an irresistible price
If you need a super compact Bluetooth speaker that doesn’t compromise in terms of sound quality, you can safely pick JBL’s Flip 6. This bad boy has a lot to offer despite its small size, and what’s even better about it is that you can now get one at Walmart at a 25% cheaper price!
Previously, we’ve seen the same speaker available at a slightly cheaper price at the world’s largest online merchant, Amazon. Then again, the discount we’re speaking of has already expired. That’s to say, the Walmart offer definitely shouldn’t be overlooked, at least not by those of you who’d like to save some money on their new portable speaker.
Another thing worth mentioning is that this model comes with boosted sound performance compared to its older relative, the JBL Flip 5. As we’ve mentioned in our review, that’s probably due to the 10-watt tweeter that works with the 20-watt woofer. The result is an enhanced sound quality, especially when you listen to jazz or classical music.
With its solid construction, great sound quality, and reasonable price through this Walmart deal, the JBL Flip 6 makes a perfect addition to any tech geek’s collection. If you agree with us, go ahead and pick your favorite color at Walmart while the deal is still live.
As one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market, the JBL Flip 6 offers plenty of value for money. As mentioned, this puppy boasts a compact design. It also weighs just over 1lbs, making it small enough to fit inside your backpack. Moreover, the speaker boasts an IP67 rating, so it offers decent protection against water and dust.
If you want to crack things up, JBL PartyBoost comes to your assistance. For those of you who don’t know what it is, the feature lets you wirelessly connect up to 100 JBL speakers for the ultimate soundstage. Add to the equation the decent battery life, and you can see why we believe this speaker has plenty to offer for its price.
