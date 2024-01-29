Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

Delicious Walmart deal knocks the JBL Flip 6 down to an irresistible price

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Delicious Walmart deal knocks the JBL Flip 6 down to an irresistible price
If you need a super compact Bluetooth speaker that doesn’t compromise in terms of sound quality, you can safely pick JBL’s Flip 6. This bad boy has a lot to offer despite its small size, and what’s even better about it is that you can now get one at Walmart at a 25% cheaper price!

Previously, we’ve seen the same speaker available at a slightly cheaper price at the world’s largest online merchant, Amazon. Then again, the discount we’re speaking of has already expired. That’s to say, the Walmart offer definitely shouldn’t be overlooked, at least not by those of you who’d like to save some money on their new portable speaker.

Save 25% on the JBL Flip 6 at Walmart

If you're looking for a small but powerful Bluetooth speaker, safely pick the JBL Flip 6. This speaker has a lot to offer in terms of design and quality, and it's now way more affordable than usual at Walmart, where different models retail at 25% off! Take advantage while you can.
$32 off (25%)
$97 47
$129 95
Buy at Walmart


As one of the best Bluetooth speakers on the market, the JBL Flip 6 offers plenty of value for money. As mentioned, this puppy boasts a compact design. It also weighs just over 1lbs, making it small enough to fit inside your backpack. Moreover, the speaker boasts an IP67 rating, so it offers decent protection against water and dust.

Another thing worth mentioning is that this model comes with boosted sound performance compared to its older relative, the JBL Flip 5. As we’ve mentioned in our review, that’s probably due to the 10-watt tweeter that works with the 20-watt woofer. The result is an enhanced sound quality, especially when you listen to jazz or classical music.

If you want to crack things up, JBL PartyBoost comes to your assistance. For those of you who don’t know what it is, the feature lets you wirelessly connect up to 100 JBL speakers for the ultimate soundstage. Add to the equation the decent battery life, and you can see why we believe this speaker has plenty to offer for its price.

With its solid construction, great sound quality, and reasonable price through this Walmart deal, the JBL Flip 6 makes a perfect addition to any tech geek’s collection. If you agree with us, go ahead and pick your favorite color at Walmart while the deal is still live.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Apps like Zelle, Venmo and others are being used to drain smartphone users' bank accounts
Walmart is now offering the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 at half its price
Walmart is now offering the impressive Garmin Forerunner 945 at half its price
That’s not very bright: here’s how Samsung messed up big time with the Galaxy S24 Ultra display
That’s not very bright: here’s how Samsung messed up big time with the Galaxy S24 Ultra display
Samsung preps cheaper $1200 Galaxy Fold and thinner Z Fold 6 for battle in China
Samsung preps cheaper $1200 Galaxy Fold and thinner Z Fold 6 for battle in China
Not a single Galaxy S model has bested the Galaxy S10 in this area. Can the Galaxy S24 be the one to break the jinx?
Not a single Galaxy S model has bested the Galaxy S10 in this area. Can the Galaxy S24 be the one to break the jinx?
You can buy the Fossil Gen 6 for pennies on the dollar if you are quick enough
You can buy the Fossil Gen 6 for pennies on the dollar if you are quick enough

Latest News

Apple Card now with a higher savings interest rate: here’s how to turn $1000 into $1045 for just a year!
Apple Card now with a higher savings interest rate: here’s how to turn $1000 into $1045 for just a year!
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap
Grab a pair of Beats Studio3 for a whopping 52% off their price and boost your street cred on the cheap
Samsung steps towards cheaper foldable phones starting with the Z Fold 6
Samsung steps towards cheaper foldable phones starting with the Z Fold 6
The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount
The groundbreaking JBL Tour Pro 2 buds with a smart charging case are on sale at a rare discount
Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
Nothing to launch two more products: neckband headphones and a power bank
Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”
Instagram starts testing more private profile spaces called “flipside”
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless