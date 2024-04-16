Great Motorola Edge deal on Amazon!

Epic Amazon deal makes the Jackery Explorer 1000 power station cheaper than ever

By
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The popular Jackery Explorer 1000 plunges to a new record-low price on Amazon
If you’re in the market for a new portable power station, the Jackery Explorer 1000 is the one you should go for. At 37% off, the 1002Wh station drops to a new record-low price on Amazon, giving you more value for money than some of the best portable power stations.

Jackery Explorer 1000: save 37%, get it at its best price!

The Jackery Explorer 1000 may have been released in 2020, but it remains one of the best portable power stations on the market. Plus, it's now available at its lowest price ever, thanks to a new 37% discount at Amazon. The Explorer 1000 has 1002Wh capacity, three standard pure sine wave AC outlets with 1000W output and 2000W surge, a Cigarette Lighter port, and four USB ports in total. The deal will only remain live for a short while.
$370 off (37%)
Buy at Amazon

Jackery Explorer 1000 + 2x100W SolarSaga panels: 39% OFF

Don't have Jackery SolarSaga panels for 100% clean, renewable recharging of your Explorer 1000? No worries! Amazon also offers the bundle with the 1002Wh station plus two 100W SolarSaga panels for complete recharging within eight hours. The station features a total of eight outlets, including three 1000W AC outlets. Get the bundle now and save 39% through Amazon's limited-time offer.
$650 off (39%)
Buy at Amazon


We’ve previously seen this product at 41% off its price tag in February. However, the Explorer 1000 had a $100 higher retail price back then. That’s why the current 37% markdown is actually better than the one we covered in February, as it also lands the station at its lowest-ever price on Amazon.

For completely independent, 100% clean, renewable power, you might want to bundle your Explorer 1000 with SolarSaga panels. Fortunately, Amazon also offers a bundle deal with the station plus two 100W SolarSaga panels at 39% off. With these, you can completely recharge your station from 0% to 100% in about eight hours. Note that both deals will remain live for a short while.

The Explorer 1000 remains a solid choice in the alternative power universe despite being released in 2020. It gives you all the versatility you need during RV trips with its large capacity, multiple outlets, and decent lifespan. Let’s break down the available ports and outlets.

The Jackery station features three AC outlets with 1000W output and 2000W surge, making it suitable for 93% of home appliances. Aside from the standard pure sine wave AC outlets, you get two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and a Cigarette Lighter outlet for car charging.

To put things in perspective, this 1002Wh bad boy can charge an 850W kettle for an hour, a 300W blender for over two and a half hours, or run a small-sized space heater for over two hours.

Recommended Stories
Not only does the Explorer 1000 give you versatility and safe, clean energy, but it’s also exceptionally durable. The station is built using high-class fireproof materials, so you can be sure it can withstand severe damage.

This fella also has a lifespan of 800+ charging cycles before capacity drops to 80%. That’s certainly not as long-lasting as some of the more contemporary stations. Still, Jackery claims the Explorer 1000 can be your loyal companion for up to five years.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Power Stations - Deals History
12 stories
16 Apr, 2024
Epic Amazon deal makes the Jackery Explorer 1000 power station cheaper than ever
10 Apr, 2024
Snag the super-hot Anker SOLIX C1000 at its best price on Amazon while you can
02 Apr, 2024
This crazy-good BLUETTI power station deal at Amazon helps you save a ton of money
25 Mar, 2024
Newly-released BLUETTI power station gets another epic price cut on Amazon for a limited time
21 Mar, 2024
Snatch this Jackery Explorer 2000 Pro deal before Amazon Spring Sale ends
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
Two more companies want FCC action against T-Mobile for interference from 5G
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
The 51 million customers affected by the AT&T data breach are getting free protection for 12 months
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
T-Mobile subscribers need to watch out for this scam which could wipe you out quickly
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
Make your Galaxy fingerprint scanner unlock faster as Samsung fixes what One UI 6.1 broke
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
All T-Mobile plans now include full and clear details on 'typical' speeds, latency, fees, and more
Doesn't matter if T-Mobile, AT&T or Verizon, don't fall for the ring: How to stay safe in a world full of tricks?
Doesn't matter if T-Mobile, AT&T or Verizon, don't fall for the ring: How to stay safe in a world full of tricks?

Latest News

Sony's premium WH-1000XM4 headphones are sweetly discounted at Best Buy and Amazon
Sony's premium WH-1000XM4 headphones are sweetly discounted at Best Buy and Amazon
In another sign of weakening iPhone dominance, Android expected to grow 2x faster than iOS
In another sign of weakening iPhone dominance, Android expected to grow 2x faster than iOS
Elon Musk cracks down on bots: New X users face temporary fee
Elon Musk cracks down on bots: New X users face temporary fee
The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is your budget entertainment companion at that Amazon price
The Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) is your budget entertainment companion at that Amazon price
The high-end Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are available at an attractive price on Amazon
The high-end Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II are available at an attractive price on Amazon
Lenovo's Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 doorbuster deal is back with a bang, letting you get an entertainment tablet on the cheap
Lenovo's Tab P11 Pro Gen 2 doorbuster deal is back with a bang, letting you get an entertainment tablet on the cheap
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless