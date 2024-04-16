Epic Amazon deal makes the Jackery Explorer 1000 power station cheaper than ever

Up Next:
If you’re in the market for a new portable power station, the Jackery Explorer 1000 is the one you should go for. At 37% off, the 1002Wh station drops to a new record-low price on Amazon, giving you more value for money than some of the best portable power stations.
We’ve previously seen this product at 41% off its price tag in February. However, the Explorer 1000 had a $100 higher retail price back then. That’s why the current 37% markdown is actually better than the one we covered in February, as it also lands the station at its lowest-ever price on Amazon.
The Explorer 1000 remains a solid choice in the alternative power universe despite being released in 2020. It gives you all the versatility you need during RV trips with its large capacity, multiple outlets, and decent lifespan. Let’s break down the available ports and outlets.
To put things in perspective, this 1002Wh bad boy can charge an 850W kettle for an hour, a 300W blender for over two and a half hours, or run a small-sized space heater for over two hours.
Not only does the Explorer 1000 give you versatility and safe, clean energy, but it’s also exceptionally durable. The station is built using high-class fireproof materials, so you can be sure it can withstand severe damage.
This fella also has a lifespan of 800+ charging cycles before capacity drops to 80%. That’s certainly not as long-lasting as some of the more contemporary stations. Still, Jackery claims the Explorer 1000 can be your loyal companion for up to five years.
For completely independent, 100% clean, renewable power, you might want to bundle your Explorer 1000 with SolarSaga panels. Fortunately, Amazon also offers a bundle deal with the station plus two 100W SolarSaga panels at 39% off. With these, you can completely recharge your station from 0% to 100% in about eight hours. Note that both deals will remain live for a short while.
The Jackery station features three AC outlets with 1000W output and 2000W surge, making it suitable for 93% of home appliances. Aside from the standard pure sine wave AC outlets, you get two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and a Cigarette Lighter outlet for car charging.
