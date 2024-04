Epic Amazon deal makes the Jackery Explorer 1000 power station cheaper than ever

Jackery Explorer 1000: save 37%, get it at its best price! The Jackery Explorer 1000 may have been released in 2020, but it remains one of the best portable power stations on the market. Plus, it's now available at its lowest price ever, thanks to a new 37% discount at Amazon. The Explorer 1000 has 1002Wh capacity, three standard pure sine wave AC outlets with 1000W output and 2000W surge, a Cigarette Lighter port, and four USB ports in total. The deal will only remain live for a short while. $370 off (37%) Buy at Amazon Jackery Explorer 1000 + 2x100W SolarSaga panels: 39% OFF Don't have Jackery SolarSaga panels for 100% clean, renewable recharging of your Explorer 1000? No worries! Amazon also offers the bundle with the 1002Wh station plus two 100W SolarSaga panels for complete recharging within eight hours. The station features a total of eight outlets, including three 1000W AC outlets. Get the bundle now and save 39% through Amazon's limited-time offer. $650 off (39%) Buy at Amazon

If you’re in the market for a new portable power station, the Jackery Explorer 1000 is the one you should go for. At 37% off, the 1002Wh station drops to a new record-low price on Amazon, giving you more value for money than some of the best portable power stations We’ve previously seen this product at 41% off its price tag in February. However, the Explorer 1000 had a $100 higher retail price back then. That’s why the current 37% markdown is actually better than the one we covered in February, as it also lands the station at its lowest-ever price on Amazon.For completely independent, 100% clean, renewable power, you might want to bundle your Explorer 1000 with SolarSaga panels. Fortunately, Amazon also offers a bundle deal with the station plus two 100W SolarSaga panels at 39% off. With these, you can completely recharge your station from 0% to 100% in about eight hours. Note that both deals will remain live for a short while.The Explorer 1000 remains a solid choice in the alternative power universe despite being released in 2020. It gives you all the versatility you need during RV trips with its large capacity, multiple outlets, and decent lifespan. Let’s break down the available ports and outlets.The Jackery station features three AC outlets with 1000W output and 2000W surge, making it suitable for 93% of home appliances. Aside from the standard pure sine wave AC outlets, you get two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and a Cigarette Lighter outlet for car charging.To put things in perspective, this 1002Wh bad boy can charge an 850W kettle for an hour, a 300W blender for over two and a half hours, or run a small-sized space heater for over two hours.Not only does the Explorer 1000 give you versatility and safe, clean energy, but it’s also exceptionally durable. The station is built using high-class fireproof materials, so you can be sure it can withstand severe damage.This fella also has a lifespan of 800+ charging cycles before capacity drops to 80%. That’s certainly not as long-lasting as some of the more contemporary stations. Still, Jackery claims the Explorer 1000 can be your loyal companion for up to five years.