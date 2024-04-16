Epic Amazon deal makes the Jackery Explorer 1000 power station cheaper than ever

Jackery Explorer 1000: save 37%, get it at its best price!

The Jackery Explorer 1000 may have been released in 2020, but it remains one of the best portable power stations on the market. Plus, it's now available at its lowest price ever, thanks to a new 37% discount at Amazon. The Explorer 1000 has 1002Wh capacity, three standard pure sine wave AC outlets with 1000W output and 2000W surge, a Cigarette Lighter port, and four USB ports in total. The deal will only remain live for a short while.