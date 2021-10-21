Jabra's noise-cancelling Elite 75t earbuds are on sale at an irresistible price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.







Not to be confused with the Not to be confused with the Elite Active 75t (oh, for crying out loud, Jabra), the Elite 75t don't normally fall in the sub-$100 category, carrying a $149.99 MSRP that positions them directly against the recently released Samsung Galaxy Buds 2





But for an undoubtedly limited time, that list price is reduced by a whopping 70 bucks, which as far as we can tell is a new record high discount, beating all previous Amazon deals.





By no means the best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation on the market right now, these bad boys do come with state-of-the-art ANC technology in tow, which is pretty remarkable for their reasonable new price. The same goes for the up to 24 hours of battery life, which matches the combined endurance rating promised by Apple's crazy popular (and substantially costlier) AirPods Pro





The rest of the specs and features are certainly not bad either, including a grand total of four microphones guaranteeing stellar voice call quality, IP57 water and dust resistance, fast charging support, and a decent battery life of up to 5.5 hours (with ANC enabled at all times) from the Jabra Elite 75t earbuds alone.

