Jabra's noise-cancelling Elite 75t earbuds are on sale at an irresistible price

Jabra's noise-cancelling Elite 75t earbuds are on sale at an irresistible price0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The company's hot new Elite 7 Pro and Elite 7 Active, for instance, are objectively superior to the Elite 75t, but despite that and their somewhat advanced age, the latter AirPods alternatives should be strongly considered by bargain hunters looking for some of the best wireless earbuds available under $100 today.
Not to be confused with the Elite Active 75t (oh, for crying out loud, Jabra), the Elite 75t don't normally fall in the sub-$100 category, carrying a $149.99 MSRP that positions them directly against the recently released Samsung Galaxy Buds 2.
By no means the best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation on the market right now, these bad boys do come with state-of-the-art ANC technology in tow, which is pretty remarkable for their reasonable new price. The same goes for the up to 24 hours of battery life, which matches the combined endurance rating promised by Apple's crazy popular (and substantially costlier) AirPods Pro.