Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Galaxy Z Flip3 at $499.99 with a trade-in

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Galaxy Z Flip3 at $499.99 with a trade-in

 View
Accessories Deals Audio

Jabra's noise-cancelling Elite 75t earbuds are on sale at an irresistible price

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Jabra's noise-cancelling Elite 75t earbuds are on sale at an irresistible price
Much like Samsung's Galaxy Buds lineup (or perhaps even more so), Jabra's extensive portfolio of true wireless earbuds can be quite confusing from both a branding perspective and as far as features are concerned. 

The company's hot new Elite 7 Pro and Elite 7 Active, for instance, are objectively superior to the Elite 75t, but despite that and their somewhat advanced age, the latter AirPods alternatives should be strongly considered by bargain hunters looking for some of the best wireless earbuds available under $100 today.

Not to be confused with the Elite Active 75t (oh, for crying out loud, Jabra), the Elite 75t don't normally fall in the sub-$100 category, carrying a $149.99 MSRP that positions them directly against the recently released Samsung Galaxy Buds 2.

But for an undoubtedly limited time, that list price is reduced by a whopping 70 bucks, which as far as we can tell is a new record high discount, beating all previous Amazon deals.

By no means the best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation on the market right now, these bad boys do come with state-of-the-art ANC technology in tow, which is pretty remarkable for their reasonable new price. The same goes for the up to 24 hours of battery life, which matches the combined endurance rating promised by Apple's crazy popular (and substantially costlier) AirPods Pro.

The rest of the specs and features are certainly not bad either, including a grand total of four microphones guaranteeing stellar voice call quality, IP57 water and dust resistance, fast charging support, and a decent battery life of up to 5.5 hours (with ANC enabled at all times) from the Jabra Elite 75t earbuds alone.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

YouTube Music will no longer include videos in its free version
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
YouTube Music will no longer include videos in its free version
Verizon picks up TCL's first US 5G tablet at a very reasonable price
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Verizon picks up TCL's first US 5G tablet at a very reasonable price
Galaxy Z Flip 3: price, best deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Galaxy Z Flip 3: price, best deals, and where to buy
Galaxy Watch 4: price, deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  8
Galaxy Watch 4: price, deals, and where to buy
Strava gives two months of premium service to Samsung Galaxy Watch owners
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Strava gives two months of premium service to Samsung Galaxy Watch owners
Best fast chargers for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
Best fast chargers for the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless